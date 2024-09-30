Germany will deny citizenship to people who share, like, or comment on the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” on social media, Anadolu Agency reported. The slogan is associated with support for Palestine. North German Radio and Television (NDR) said that those who use, like, or comment on the slogan on social media will not be eligible for German citizenship. As per the German Interior Ministry’s new regulations, using the slogan will end up disqualifying people from becoming German citizens. Germany to deny citizenship to people who share, like, or comment on ‘from the river to the sea’ slogan (Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP - representational image)(Getty Images via AFP)

Germany’s new citizenship law has been made stricter to tackle increasing antisemitism and racism in the country. As per the updated legislation, foreigners employed in Germany can apply for citizenship after five years, which is down from eight years – a change aimed at expediting the naturalisation process. A specific clause in the law states that individuals who violate the commitment to democratic values and historical responsibility towards Jewish life, such as by denying the Holocaust or promoting violence against Israel, will not be eligible for citizenship. “If you don’t share our values, you can’t get a German passport. We have drawn a crystal clear red line here,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

‘An antisemitic charge denying the Jewish right to self-determination’

The phrase “from the river to the sea” in simple words, calls for the destruction of Israel. The Anti-Defamation League says on its website that the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is “antisemitic” and is “a call for a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, territory that includes the State of Israel, which would mean the dismantling of the Jewish state.”

“It is an antisemitic charge denying the Jewish right to self-determination, including through the removal of Jews from their ancestral homeland,” the website adds. The website adds that using the slogan can make “members of the Jewish and pro-Israel community feel unsafe and ostracized.”