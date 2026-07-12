Lindsey Graham ‘a true patriot, was always working’: Trump's tribute to US senator who died at 71

US President Donald Trump hailed Senator Lindsey Graham, a fellow Republican, as “a true American Patriot” upon his death. “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!” Trump posted on Truth Social. Lindsey Graham with President Donald Trump in January 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP File Photo)

Graham, the South Carolina senior senator and foreign policy hawk who changed from a Donald Trump skeptic to one of the US president’s strongest allies, died on Saturday. He was 71.

The cause of death was "a brief and sudden illness", Graham’s office said in a post on X that offered no additional details.

He was in Kyiv, Ukraine, as recently as Friday before returning to Washington, where he was scheduled to appear on US TV on Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at Graham’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday night, NBC reported, citing police scanner audio.

His family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” his office said.

The veteran Republican lawmaker served in the Senate since January 2003. Before that Graham was a House member from 1995 to 2003 and a South Carolina state lawmaker. He chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2021 and was most recently chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

Seeking a fifth Senate term, Graham had been locked in a tight battle for re-election in the typically conservative southern state with the Democratic Party's Annie Andrews, a paediatrician. He won his primary election for the Republican Party nomination on June 9.

A lifelong bachelor, Graham was one of Trump’s loudest critics when the reality TV star and real estate developer sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, calling him a "race-baiting xenophobic religious bigot", and a “disgrace”, among other things. On X, then known as Twitter, Graham said choosing Trump as the GOP figurehead would destroy the party.

Graham staged his own short-lived bid for president, announcing his run on June 1, 2015, before suspending the campaign on December 21.

By Trump’s first term in the Oval Office, though, the two men had formed an alliance that morphed over time into staunch loyalty on the part of the senator. The pair golfed together several times at one of Trump’s courses.