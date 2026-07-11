US-Iran war LIVE: Iran, Trump exchange warnings as peace hangs by thread; US president says ‘missiles loaded’

The “revenge” calls sparked fresh tensions across West Asia as an interim agreement to end the war continues to come under strain amid repeated crossfire in the region.

Trump on Iran talks

Trump said the US was willing to continue talks with Iran, but declared that the ceasefire between the two countries was over. His administration also moved swiftly to increase pressure on Tehran.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!," Trump wrote on social media on Friday.

Iran rejects Trump's claims

Iran on Friday rejected claims that it had asked to resume negotiations with the United States after Trump said Washington and Tehran had agreed to continue talks despite the recent rise in tensions.

According to Iranian state television, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had not requested negotiations with the US. He added that Iran had agreed to receive a visit from Qatar's mediator.

US-Iran tensions

The United States launched fresh airstrikes on Iran early Thursday, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile attacks targeting US-allied countries across the West Asia, escalating tensions and putting a fragile ceasefire under renewed strain.

The latest exchange followed similar attacks a day earlier that had already threatened the truce. Thursday's escalation was broader, with air raid sirens sounding at least three times in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters. Iran also launched missiles towards Kuwait and Qatar.

Sirens were also heard across Jordan on Thursday afternoon, where the United States maintains troops and military aircraft.

Despite two days of clashes that threatened to derail an already fragile ceasefire, technical talks between the US and Iran are continuing, a US official said.

The comments are likely to calm fears of a return to full-scale conflict after the US carried out fresh strikes on Iranian targets in retaliation for what it said were attacks by Tehran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by targeting US military bases in the region on each of the past two nights.

Amid the renewed violence, Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire was “over,” but added that he would not prevent negotiations from moving forward.

Talks between the US and Iran were postponed this week as the Islamic Republic observed several days of funeral rites for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israeli military campaign.