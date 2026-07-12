Jamey Carney update: Where is Ahmad Alsaqer? Manhunt underway for NY mom's partner after her shocking murder in Ireland

A search is underway for an asylum-seeking migrant suspected of beating and suffocating New York mother Jamey Carney to death inside her Ireland home. Police launched a manhunt for the “significant person of interest.” Jamey Carney update: Where is Ahmad Alsaqer? Search underway for NY mom's partner after her shocking murder in Ireland (Jamey Carney/Facebook)

Ahmad Alsaqer, 28, was reportedly in Turkey by the time police launched a manhunt. He allegedly booked a flight out of Dublin and landed in Istanbul hours before Carney’s daughter, 13, found her mother dead in the bed of their Killarney home on Tuesday, July 7, around 1 pm, Irish Independent reported.

Alsaqer applied for asylum after arriving in Ireland from the Middle East in 2024, the New York Post reported. He boarded a bus around 3 am for the Irish capital airport after allegedly murdering Carney, his 43-year-old partner, hours earlier.

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Carney was pronounced dead at her home. The Irish National Police, Gardai, issued an alert, asking the public to help with information about the person of interest seen in the area between 11 pm on Monday, July 6, and 5 am on the following day.

According to Extra.ie, police believe Alsaqer will try to travel through the Middle East to get back to Jordan. He reportedly has connections in Turkey, Syria and Jordan and is fluent in Arabic, French and English.

Alsaqer, described by the Gardai as a person of interest in Carney’s murder, is believed to have been one of the last people to see Carney. He spent Sunday and Monday with her.

Jamey Carney’s murder Carney was found hidden underneath a duvet with multiple severe wounds to the head. She died of suffocation, per the New York Post. Neighbors reported that they heard an argument coming from the rented home, according to officials.

Alsaqer was in the process of seeking asylum in Ireland, and had gotten his passport returned to him by authorities before Carney’s murder. That is the travel document he used to escape to Turkey.

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Carney and Alsaqer had been dating for the last few months after meeting at a local anti-Israeli protest. Carney shared photos of the two of them on social media. Alsaqer often commented under Carney’s posts, writing loving messages like “I love you so much,” and “my beautiful family.”

According to The Irish Times, Carney was from Westchester County, New York, but had lived in Killarney for several years. She had moved to Killarney around five years ago and lived with her daughter, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.