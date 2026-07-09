Who was Jamey Carney? American woman, 43, found dead in bedroom of Ireland home; murder investigation launched

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of an American woman was reportedly found in the bedroom of her home in Ireland. Jamey Carney, 43, was found dead in her home in Killarney on Tuesday, July 7, The Irish Times reported. Who was Jamey Carney? American woman, 43, found dead in bedroom of Ireland home (Jamey Carney/Facebook)

A family member found Carney’s body and called police. Cops believe she sustained injuries in an attack on Monday night or early Tuesday.

Who was Jamey Carney? According to The Irish Times, Carney was from Westchester County, New York, but had lived in Killarney for several years. She had moved to Killarney around five years ago and lived with her daughter, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

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Councillor John O'Donoghue told BBC News NI that Killarney has "descended into a complete malaise" and a "dark cloud" is hanging over the town after the news surfaced.

What we know about the incident The state pathologist has completed a post-mortem examination on Carney's remains. The scene was preserved by gardaí as an investigation continues. Officers have urged witnesses to contact the investigation team.

"Anyone who was in the Muckross Road area of Killarney between the evening of the 6th and the afternoon of the 7th of July 2026 and who may have camera footage, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí," their statement said, per the BBC.

A councillor, Niall O'Callaghan, told BBC News NI, "We're devastated, we send deepest sympathy to the family."

"I'm really sad and disappointed that this has happened to someone who was living in our community," he added.

Gardaí has confirmed that an incident room has been set up in Killarney Garda station. A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Detectives said that they are following a definite line of inquiry and are looking to speak to a man who was known to Carney. The man is believed to have been living in Ireland for a while.

The man has been described as a "person of significant interest" to the murder investigation.