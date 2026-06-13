American woman calls US healthcare ‘a scam’, saves thousands by buying medicines from India: ‘More shocking thing is…’

An American woman has described the US healthcare system as a "scam" after purchasing a medication for $1,000 for only $25 from India. In a now-viral Instagram video, user Victoria shared that her insurance company declined to cover her necessary medication, resulting in a prohibitively high out-of-pocket expense. She found relief only after being recommended to obtain the drug directly from an Indian manufacturer. In a viral video, Victoria revealed she bought a medication for $25 from India after her US insurance refused to cover the $1,000 price tag. (lemonsnlyme/Instagram)

In a video on Instagram, the woman can be heard saying: “This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25. Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn't cover it.”

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How American woman obtained medicines from India Reluctant to invest a significant amount in medication, Victoria received guidance from her physician to contact a Canadian pharmacy that could procure the medicine directly from an Indian manufacturer.

"So my doctor was like, send the script to Canadian Pharmacy. Did that, asked how much it would be, expecting maybe like $100 or $200, which I was ready to pay for," said Victoria.

"They were like $25. $10 for the medication itself, $15 for the shipping. International shipping direct from the manufacturer in India to me."

Victoria stated that ordinary people in America were being 'completely scammed' by the healthcare system. She further inquired about the destination of all the additional funds.

Calling healthcare system in the US “a joke,” she said, “We are being completely scammed. What do you mean this was going to cost a thousand dollars? And I was able to pay $10 for the medication itself.”

“What was I paying $1,000 for in the US? Who is that money going to? That is a hypothetical question. You all get my point.”