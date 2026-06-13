Techie returns to India after 13 years as H1B expires. Now desperate to leave again: 'Mosquitoes, heat, traffic’

After spending over a decade in the US, an Indian techie has opened up about "struggling big time" to adapt to life back home. Facing daily power outages lasting up to eight hours, intense summer heat, and poor air quality, the professional turned to Reddit for urgent advice. Holding a Master's degree and extensive IT experience, he is bypassing the standard H1B lottery system to find a quick, legal route out of the country. A techie’s post on reverse cultural shock in India has gone viral. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“Returned to India after 13 years in US (H1B expired) and struggling big time. What are my options to move back to the another foreign country,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I recently had to return to India after living in the US for 13 long years because my H1B expired. I've settled into a Tier-2 city for now, and honestly, the reverse culture shock and logistics are hitting me incredibly hard.”

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Listing the struggles, the person expressed that they are frustrated with power outages, mosquitoes, chaotic traffic, and poor air quality to the point that life has become “exhausted”.

“I am actively planning my move back to the another country where I can get citizenship. Since I already hold a Master’s degree, I have zero interest in taking the F1 student visa route again. My question for the community: Are there any other viable visa pathways or strategies for experienced IT professionals to legally move and work in the west without going through the standard H1B lottery system again?” the individual asked.

How did social media react? An individual posted, “I think that a big source of frustration would possibly be you moving to a dusty tier 2 city in the middle of summer? Can you move to a Tier 1 city in the meantime? Or some rural area? Not all Tier 2s are built the same- Kochi is very different from Patna, for example, so maybe another Tier 2 would be better for you? You can try to express entry to Canada or similar PR pathways, but the chances of getting a direct PR have become very slim. My other suggestion is to Network. I can’t comment about all fields, but networking is possibly the only way to get hired in non-US Western countries these days. Unfortunately, I can’t give you more detailed advice since I didn’t do much networking while I was in the US and India when I was job hunting to my own detriment.”

Another commented, “What is your net worth after 13 years of experience. I think India is good if you have money. Else it's hell.” The OP responded, “It’s hell even if you are rich. Maids throw tantrums, food is adulterated, and everything is of lower and cheaper quality.”

Also Read: NRI woman in US compares India and America’s corporate work culture: ‘Nobody questions you for personal work’

A third expressed, “We had a similar experience after moving back to India from the US after spending 7 years. We relocated to Canada and obtained our citizenship in 4 years. You can try the EE or PNP route if you want to relocate to Canada. BTW, if winter is brutal in Canada and job opportunities are less compared to the US or India.”

A fourth wrote, “If you are patient till this war settles down, the Middle East will have a lot of opportunities again. But again, you have to weigh the pros and cons of the move.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)