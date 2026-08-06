Punjab: River encroachments disastrous for future generations, says Seechewal in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal on Wednesday raised the issue of protecting the country’s rivers and natural water resources during the Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session. Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal said,“The rivers are not merely sources of water but the very foundation of India’s civilisation, agriculture, environment and human life.” (HT File)

Speaking during a special mention, Seechewal said unless illegal encroachments on rivers, streams, seasonal rivulets, drains, lakes and other natural water bodies were removed without delay, the consequences will be disastrous for the environment, agriculture and future generations.

He urged both the central and state governments to strictly implement the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions, and launch a concerted drive to free rivers and water bodies from illegal encroachments.

“The rivers are not merely sources of water but the very foundation of India’s civilisation, agriculture, environment and human life. However, in many parts of the country, rivers, wetlands, floodplains and natural waterways have been extensively encroached upon, obstructing the natural flow of water and significantly increasing the risk of floods,” he said.

Referring to Punjab, he pointed out that illegal encroachments on several rivers, seasonal streams, drains and other natural water channels had severely hampered floodwater drainage.

“The encroachments pose a serious threat to both human life and property while causing irreversible environmental degradation,” he said.

Seechewal informed the House that the NGT, through several of its judgments, had categorically held that illegal constructions and encroachments on river floodplains and natural waterways cannot be permitted. “Blocking the natural course of rivers is a direct assault on the environment and public welfare,” he said.

He urged the Union government to launch a time-bound nationwide campaign to remove illegal encroachments from rivers, streams, drains and other natural water bodies, while ensuring the strict implementation of all NGT directions.