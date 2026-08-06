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    Delhi govt orders payment probe into LNJP project arbitration award

    New Delhi: Flagging cost escalations in medical infrastructure projects, the Delhi government’s expenditure finance committee (EFC) has ordered a vigilance inquiry into an arbitration award linked to the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash (LNJP) Hospital expansion, according to July 22 minutes of the meeting, seen by HT

    Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 08:27:02 IST
    By Saloni Bhatia
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    New Delhi: Flagging cost escalations in medical infrastructure projects, the Delhi government’s expenditure finance committee (EFC) has ordered a vigilance inquiry into an arbitration award linked to the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash (LNJP) Hospital expansion, according to July 22 minutes of the meeting, seen by HT.

    A committee alleged that the payment of an arbitration award worth ₹94.61 crore—including ₹82.44 crore as the award amount and ₹12.17 crore as interest—was one of the major reasons for the sharp escalation in project cost. (HT Archive)
    A committee alleged that the payment of an arbitration award worth ₹94.61 crore—including ₹82.44 crore as the award amount and ₹12.17 crore as interest—was one of the major reasons for the sharp escalation in project cost. (HT Archive)

    During the meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta, the committee alleged that the payment of an arbitration award worth 94.61 crore—including 82.44 crore as the award amount and 12.17 crore as interest—was one of the major reasons for the sharp escalation in project cost.

    It directed the health department to submit a comprehensive report to the competent authority detailing the background of the dispute, the chronology of events, a legal opinion, the financial implications, and the approvals granted at different stages.

    The EFC also ordered a vigilance inquiry to examine the decision-making process that led to acceptance of the arbitration award and release of the payment.

    Construction on the new 25-floor Lok Nayak wing — three levels below the ground, and 22 above — began in November 2020 during the previous Aam Aadmi Party government with May 2023 deadline. However, the project missed multiple deadlines, with cost escalations as one of the reasons.

    Meanwhile, the committee recommended that the revised proposal for the construction of a new medicine, maternity, and advanced paediatric centre at LNJP hospital, with a revised estimated cost of 1,268.85 crore, be placed before the cabinet. The project was originally sanctioned at 533.91 crore, while the revised proposal seeks 682.75 crore for the balance work.

    The EFC also approved revised estimates for projects in two other hospitals—Madipur Hospital at 466.50 crore and Jwalapuri Hospital at 484.04 crore. The balance work for the two projects is estimated at 203.60 crore and 223.53 crore, respectively. Both hospitals are around 65% complete, with more than 260 crore already spent on each project.

    The EFC also approved revised estimates for two other hospital projects—Madipur Hospital at 466.50 crore and Jwalapuri Hospital at 484.04 crore.

    The construction work in both the hospitals is around 65% complete, with more than 260 crore already spent on each project.

    It made it clear that no further cost escalation would be considered for these projects.

    • Saloni Bhatia
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Saloni Bhatia

      Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More

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