Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in limbo as ground booking scrapped in Prayagraj

The proposed ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ student interaction programme of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, scheduled at KP College ground in Prayagraj on August 8, faced uncertainty after the KP Trust cancelled the venue booking on Wednesday, citing an Allahabad High Court order and possible disruption of academic activities. The Congress, however, said the event would be held as scheduled. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

In a letter issued by acting KP Trust chairman Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh, the trust stated that the college principal had informed it about the Allahabad High Court’s August 14, 2025 order, which stressed that academic activities should not be disrupted.

The trust said the programme could affect classes of students from two schools operating on the campus. It also cited the ongoing monsoon, stating that the playground could be damaged by the event and would require time to become usable again.

The trust asked the organisers to collect the deposited booking amount from its office and suggested that such programmes be organised during holidays or after the rainy season.

Following the cancellation, the Congress legal team approached police officials. A delegation led by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai met additional DCP Ajay Sharma at the Police Lines.

Congress leaders maintained that Rahul Gandhi’s student interaction programme would take place in Prayagraj on August 8 as planned.

City Congress president Fuzail Hashmi said the ground was booked after payment of the prescribed fee and preparations had already started, including the installation of a tent. He said the cancellation came after arrangements for the event were underway.

Congress district spokesperson Haseeb Ahmad claimed that around 1.74 lakh students had registered for the programme and said the party would organise the interaction in Prayagraj under all circumstances.

The KP Trust has not issued any statement beyond the cancellation letter.