Trump's mid-air scare caught on camera: Moment passenger plane flew above his Marine One chopper

A video showing a military helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump flying within less than a mile of a passenger aircraft over Washington in the United States on Tuesday has gone viral on social media. Trump's Marine One flew within less than a mile of a commercial aircraft over the US capital as the helicopter was approaching nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (X/@STATter911)

The White House, however, has said that the president was never at risk.

Trump's Marine One flew within less than a mile of a commercial aircraft over the US capital as the helicopter was approaching nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday afternoon, The New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Video shows plane flying above Trump's chopper Marine One carrying the president departed from the White House while commercial flights were still operating at the airport, despite safety protocols requiring them to be paused, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Videos of the incident have now gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, aerial footage of the Washington DC airspace shows a commercial plane passing overhead just moments before Marine One flew through the same area.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the visuals.