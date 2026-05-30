NRI in US explains why returning to India after earning crores is ‘next to impossible’

An NRI living in the US has sparked a discussion online after explaining why many Indians who move abroad with the dream of earning money and returning home often end up staying back for years. An Indian man in the US said salary differences made it nearly impossible for many NRIs to return home. (Instagram/desidad_in_america)

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Taking to Instagram, a user named Nitin shared a video in which he spoke about the financial comfort and lifestyle that make it difficult for NRIs to move back to India. He said many people leave India with the belief that they will earn enough money, save a few crores and then return, but reality often turns out to be very different.

“I'll earn 5–8 crores, and after that, I'll go back to India. Brother, this is next to impossible. It's been 15 years for me today, and every time I think that once I earn 5–8 crores and keep it in the bank, I will leave, which is next to impossible,” he said.

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‘The biggest reason is the salary’ Explaining his point, Nitin said the biggest reason is the high salary people earn in countries like the US. “The biggest reason is the salary. In America, when we NRIs come, we all bring this dream that we will earn money, send it to India, and leave. But the salary we get here is very high,” he said.

He added that even people working in jobs such as McDonald’s, DoorDash or Uber can earn around $3,000 to $3,500 a month, which he said roughly translates to ₹3 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh in India.

Comparing this with India, he said, “Now, if that same person is working at a McDonald's in India, how much will they get? They will get 25,000 or 30,000 rupees. How can a person manage their expenses with 30,000 rupees?”

Nitin further said that after paying rent, insurance, phone bills and other expenses, many workers in the US can still save around $1,000 a month. “$1,000 means almost 1 lakh rupees. 1 lakh times 12 is 12 lakh rupees that they can send in a year,” he said.

He concluded by saying, “Once a person gets used to this lifestyle, they can't do anything else. It's next to impossible. That's why once someone comes to a country like America, Australia, Canada, or anywhere else in the world, they can't think of going back to India.”

The video was shared with the caption, “Every NRI dreams: “Bas paisa kama lu, India wapas chala jaunga.” Reality? Even after earning crores, 90% never move back.”

Watch the clip here: