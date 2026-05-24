Indian woman shares how failing NEET led her to Ivy League degree, US biotech career: ‘Think outside the box’

An Indian woman living in the US has opened up about rebuilding her life after failing NEET nearly a decade ago, saying that one exam result did not define her future. Pragya Gupta shared her story in an Instagram video, reflecting on how she once believed her chance at a good life was over after the setback. An Indian woman revealed how she moved past her NEET setback to earn an Ivy League degree and work in biotech. (Instagram/pragya.gupta)

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In the video, Pragya said: “I failed NEET 10 years ago. Fast forward, I have an Ivy League degree, work in corporate biotech, and live in the US. Getting snatched and living right is what I do outside my biotech job. If you think a fulfilling life is not possible after failing NEET, then welcome to my life where a biotech baddie does it all.”

‘I just needed to think outside the box’ Sharing the clip on Instagram, Pragya wrote in the caption: “Failing NEET in 2016 made me believe my shot at a good life was over. Turns out I just needed to think outside the box. Undergraduate degree that actually made sense for me, coupled with Masters in the US, a career in Corporate biotech and never touching pipettes again. The version of me crying over that result could never have imagined that life would look like this in 10 years.”

The post highlighted how her journey took a different direction after NEET. Instead of pursuing the conventional medical path, she chose an undergraduate degree that suited her interests, later completed a master’s degree in the US and built a career in corporate biotech.

Watch the clip here: