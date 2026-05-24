Indian woman shares how failing NEET led her to Ivy League degree, US biotech career: ‘Think outside the box’
An Indian woman revealed how she moved past her NEET setback to earn an Ivy League degree and work in biotech.
An Indian woman living in the US has opened up about rebuilding her life after failing NEET nearly a decade ago, saying that one exam result did not define her future. Pragya Gupta shared her story in an Instagram video, reflecting on how she once believed her chance at a good life was over after the setback.
(Also read: Delhi woman shares five Indian habits she refuses to drop even after moving to US)
In the video, Pragya said: “I failed NEET 10 years ago. Fast forward, I have an Ivy League degree, work in corporate biotech, and live in the US. Getting snatched and living right is what I do outside my biotech job. If you think a fulfilling life is not possible after failing NEET, then welcome to my life where a biotech baddie does it all.”
‘I just needed to think outside the box’
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Pragya wrote in the caption: “Failing NEET in 2016 made me believe my shot at a good life was over. Turns out I just needed to think outside the box. Undergraduate degree that actually made sense for me, coupled with Masters in the US, a career in Corporate biotech and never touching pipettes again. The version of me crying over that result could never have imagined that life would look like this in 10 years.”
The post highlighted how her journey took a different direction after NEET. Instead of pursuing the conventional medical path, she chose an undergraduate degree that suited her interests, later completed a master’s degree in the US and built a career in corporate biotech.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has drawn several reactions online, with many users praising her for sharing a reassuring message. One user wrote, “This is exactly what every student needs to hear after a bad result.” Another said, “Failing one exam does not mean failing in life.”
A third user commented, “This is so inspiring, especially for people who feel stuck after NEET.” Someone else added, “Your younger self would be so proud of you.” Another reaction read, “Thank you for showing that there are so many paths beyond one entrance exam.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More