Woman shares five Indian habits she refuses to drop even after moving to US: ‘Moving abroad doesn’t erase who you are’

While moving to a new country often requires shedding old habits for survival, one Indian woman living in the US argues that certain traits are essential anchors that actually make life better abroad. In an Instagram post, she explains five habits that she refuses to give up. The woman shared that she still practices five Indian habits in the US. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“People think moving to the US changes everything about you… but some Indian habits actually make your life better here and I refuse to let them go,” the NRI Pragya Gupta wrote and shared a video.

She shared the five habits she still practises and also explained the reason behind them. The habits she mentioned include keeping her house shoe-free, keeping her Indian ‘jugaad’ mindset, saving more than she spends, regularly eating home-cooked food, and staying connected with her family.

She explained that keeping her house shoe-free makes it clean, while eating home-cooked food makes her “grounded, healthier, and connected” to where she is from.

Interestingly, she shared that her mindset of “jugaad” is like a superpower in the US, as it helps her to “solve problems quickly, adapt fast, and make the most of any situation.”

“The US can make you spend without thinking with the variety of options and forced consumerism. But that Indian discipline of saving first protects me from heavy lifestyle creep and financial stress,” she explained while talking about saving more than spending.

Explaining her point of staying connected with her family, the NRI wrote, “Different time zones don’t matter. Regular video calls, picture updates, and small check-ins keep me rooted and emotionally steady.”

“Moving abroad doesn’t erase who you are. Some habits actually make you stronger here,” she wrote and concluded her post.

Her post was met with various kinds of responses, including one racist one. An individual wrote, “I’m a north Indian and raised in the US, and I think I actually have picked up a lot of Indian habits, maybe some more than my immigrant parents.” Another reacted with a heart emoticon.

Pragya Gupta’s Instagram bio shows she is a traveller who has visited 24 countries on four continents. She currently resides in Houston, USA.