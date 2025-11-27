'Many rich Indians planning to exit India': Financial advisor says kids’ safety, clean air driving silent exodus

At a time when India is grappling with toxic air and worsening AQI levels across major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, a viral post by financial advisor and content creator has sparked fresh debate on social media. “If employment is not generated, the migration trend will rise in UP as people will migrate to those states where the working age population is declining.”(Representative image/Shutterstock)

Akshat Shrivastava said he has been receiving a rising number of private messages from wealthy Indians seeking guidance on how to move out of the country.

According to him, these high-net-worth individuals aren’t driven by tax benefits. Instead, they want cleaner air, safer living conditions, and better opportunities for their children, factors that have become increasingly urgent as pollution in metros like Delhi and Mumbai hits hazardous levels.

His post has struck a chord online, reflecting a growing anxiety among affluent families about the long-term livability of Indian cities.

“I can't tell you how many rich Indians reach out to me privately regarding moving out of India,” he said. “Their goal is not necessarily to save tax. Their goal is a better lifestyle for kids: cleaner air, safety, better opportunities.”

‘When rich people leave, they leave a vacuum’

Shrivastava argued that the departure of wealthy families comes with long-term economic and social consequences. He pointed out that less than 2% of Indians pay direct taxes, and HNIs contribute disproportionately to the overall tax base.

“If one rich person leaves, that’s a significant loss for the other 98%. People don’t get this simple point,” he wrote, adding that the country’s “judiciary, pollution, and infrastructure” remain deeply broken.

He said these issues aren’t new, but what has declined further is social cohesion:

“At least there used to be harmony in the past. Now what? Nothing. AQI can bloody go up to 999+, and people will claim the meter was built by Soros.”

Shrivastava concluded that the “silent exit” of rich Indians reflects a collective apathy towards a broken system.

Reactions online

The post triggered an intense debate on X, with users sharing personal experiences, counterpoints, and alternate solutions.

One user who moved abroad said they felt no regret, “I’m still as patriotic as I was while in India, but India feels like an unattainable girlfriend, and I have just moved on for now.”

Another user argued that India offers cleaner alternatives within the country itself. “There are 50 highly polluted, garbage-ridden locations in India that need urgent intervention. But there are also 100+ small cities that are far cleaner. Moving to places like Udupi, Mysore, Pondicherry, Nagpur, or Kochi may be a better option than Dubai.”

A third response highlighted deeper governance concerns, “A developed nation isn’t just GDP or tech. It’s safety, opportunity, and respect for citizens’ well-being. If we let rich minds and talent leave while ignoring pollution, crime, and infrastructure, India won’t just stagnate, it will regress.”

Others argued that migration has benefits too, “Yes, some are leaving. But India is also extracting far more value from its diaspora than any large country in history. That’s not failure, that’s a new model.”

