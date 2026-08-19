3 held, 10 bundles of banned ‘Chinese manjha’ seized in Faridabad raids

Three men were arrested, and at least 10 bundles of “Chinese manjha” were seized during raids by the chief minister’s flying squad and police at Nangla Road and Bhadana Chowk in Faridabad on Monday, police said Tuesday. (Representative image) Police seized four bundles from a Nangla Road shop and six from another at Bhadana Chowk, with sellers allegedly sourcing the thread from Uttar Pradesh. (StockImageFactory - stock.adobe.com)

The raids followed an incident on Sunday in which the throat of a 24-year-old motorcyclist was slit by “Chinese manjha” on the Old Faridabad flyover, leaving him critically injured. The victim, Pankaj Kumar, suffered an 11cm-long cut and received 18 stitches after undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Faridabad.

Police said the flying squad formed multiple teams and raided suspected locations after the incident came to light. Yashpal Sharma, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said four bundles of the banned thread were seized from a shop on Nangla Road and six from another shop at Bhadana Chowk. “These threads are nowhere meant for public use. Their import, production, sale, storage and use are completely banned as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal in 2017,” Sharma said. Two men were arrested from shops at Nangla Road and Bhadana Chowk. “Both had illegally procured the sharp thread spools from Uttar Pradesh and were selling them in Faridabad,” he added.

On a complaint by assistant sub-inspector Harkesh, an FIR was registered against the duo under sections 223(a) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Saran police station on Monday.

CM flying squad officials in Gurugram said they were monitoring illegal sales and would crack down on shop owners found possessing “Chinese manjha,” following district administration orders.