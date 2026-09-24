Puka Nacua injury update: Medical expert raises alarming question about Rams WR ahead of Week 3 Broncos clash
Puka Nacua went through a pregame workout Monday, but the Rams ultimately decided to keep their star receiver inactive against the Giants.
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into their first road game of the season against the Denver Broncos with continued uncertainty surrounding Puka Nacua.
The star wide receiver missed Monday night’s matchup with the New York Giants after dealing with a groin-related problem, and his status remains one of the main questions heading into Week 3.
Sean McVay has offered some insight into Nacua’s chances of returning, although the Rams coach stopped short of providing any firm assurances.
“"I'm not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week… I'm hopeful that he'll play.... If he's ready to go, great. If not, then we'll continue to roll,” McVay said Tuesday.
Medical expert raises Puka Nacua concern
While the Rams wait to determine whether Nacua can return against Denver, sports medicine expert Dr. Jesse Morse has raised a separate question about the nature of the receiver’s injury.
“Is there a possibility that Puka Nacua is dealing with a sports hernia?” Morse tweeted on X.
Morse made the comment while retweeting an earlier update on Nacua, which indicated that his hip was no longer considered the primary issue and that the receiver was instead dealing with a groin injury.
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The sports medicine physician pointed to another recent NFL injury as a possible comparison and suggested that the issue could require a lengthy recovery if Nacua were dealing with the same problem.
“That’s what Jonathon Brooks just suffered and is going to miss at least 6 weeks after undergoing surgery,” his tweet read.
“Can an NFL reporter try to get clarity on this, as these don’t ‘heal’ with just physical therapy, injections results are mixed, and these are very impactful to performance,” he concluded in his tweet by raising a worrying possibility about Nacua’s future for the remainder of the season.
A sports hernia involves a strain or tear affecting soft tissue in the lower abdomen or groin area. Treatment can involve rest and rehabilitation, while some cases require further medical intervention.
Nacua’s groin issue keeps him sidelined
Nacua’s latest setback emerged before the Rams’ game against the Giants. McVay previously said the receiver experienced groin soreness after Thursday’s practice.
The 25-year-old then remained out of practice on Friday and Saturday before the Rams had Sunday off. He still went through a pregame workout and testing session Monday as Los Angeles evaluated whether he could take the field. The final decision was to keep him inactive.
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His absence is particularly significant for the Rams because Nacua is their No. 1 wide receiver and one of the central pieces of the offense. Nacua opened the 2026 campaign with five receptions for 74 yards in the Rams’ 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 in Melbourne, Australia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More