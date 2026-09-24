Puka Nacua injury update: Medical expert raises alarming question about Rams WR ahead of Week 3 Broncos clash

The Los Angeles Rams are heading into their first road game of the season against the Denver Broncos with continued uncertainty surrounding Puka Nacua. Puka Nacua experienced groin soreness after practice last week. (AP Photo)

The star wide receiver missed Monday night’s matchup with the New York Giants after dealing with a groin-related problem, and his status remains one of the main questions heading into Week 3.

Sean McVay has offered some insight into Nacua’s chances of returning, although the Rams coach stopped short of providing any firm assurances.

“"I'm not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week… I'm hopeful that he'll play.... If he's ready to go, great. If not, then we'll continue to roll,” McVay said Tuesday.

Medical expert raises Puka Nacua concern While the Rams wait to determine whether Nacua can return against Denver, sports medicine expert Dr. Jesse Morse has raised a separate question about the nature of the receiver’s injury.

“Is there a possibility that Puka Nacua is dealing with a sports hernia?” Morse tweeted on X.

Morse made the comment while retweeting an earlier update on Nacua, which indicated that his hip was no longer considered the primary issue and that the receiver was instead dealing with a groin injury.

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The sports medicine physician pointed to another recent NFL injury as a possible comparison and suggested that the issue could require a lengthy recovery if Nacua were dealing with the same problem.