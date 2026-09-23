Jaxson Dart injury video shows Giants QB’s painful knee collision as season-ending fears grow

The New York Giants endured a difficult Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 28-6 while also losing quarterback Jaxson Dart to a knee injury. Jaxson Dart was able to leave the field under his own power and did not require a cart. (Getty Images via AFP)

What initially appeared to be a relatively manageable injury situation has since taken a much more concerning turn, with further testing raising the possibility that Dart could miss the remainder of the season.

Jaxson Dart injury video details impact The injury occurred during the Giants’ opening offensive possession on the seventh play of the drive. Dart dropped back from the pocket before coming under heavy pressure and jumping to get a pass away downfield.

Despite being hit as he threw, Dart completed the pass. However, Rams outside linebackers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart converged on the quarterback, sandwiching him between the two defenders and bringing him to the ground. Dart landed hard on his left elbow during the collision.

Knees absorb hard contact Video of the play also appeared to show Young making contact with Dart’s right knee, while Stewart collided forcefully with his left knee as the quarterback was falling after the initial hit.

Also read | Case Keenum: Age, stats, college, wife, children, contract and more as Bears QB Tyson Bagent enters concussion protocol

The sequence exposed both of Dart’s knees to contact in a matter of seconds, adding to the concern surrounding the injury.