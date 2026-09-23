Jaxson Dart injury video shows Giants QB’s painful knee collision as season-ending fears grow
Jaxson Dart left the field under his own power and did not require a cart, initially offering some hope that the injury might not be especially serious.
The New York Giants endured a difficult Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 28-6 while also losing quarterback Jaxson Dart to a knee injury.
What initially appeared to be a relatively manageable injury situation has since taken a much more concerning turn, with further testing raising the possibility that Dart could miss the remainder of the season.
Jaxson Dart injury video details impact
The injury occurred during the Giants’ opening offensive possession on the seventh play of the drive. Dart dropped back from the pocket before coming under heavy pressure and jumping to get a pass away downfield.
Despite being hit as he threw, Dart completed the pass. However, Rams outside linebackers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart converged on the quarterback, sandwiching him between the two defenders and bringing him to the ground. Dart landed hard on his left elbow during the collision.
Knees absorb hard contact
Video of the play also appeared to show Young making contact with Dart’s right knee, while Stewart collided forcefully with his left knee as the quarterback was falling after the initial hit.
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The sequence exposed both of Dart’s knees to contact in a matter of seconds, adding to the concern surrounding the injury.
Dart was able to leave the field under his own power and did not require a cart, initially offering some hope that the injury might not be especially serious. However, subsequent testing produced a far more concerning update.
Dart’s injury takes concerning turn
NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that Dart underwent additional testing Tuesday, with the results revealing a more serious situation than initially believed.
"Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN,” the ESPN journalist tweeted on X.
The update leaves the Giants facing significant uncertainty at quarterback. With the possibility of season-ending surgery now on the table, New York may have to prepare for an extended absence from Dart and make alternative plans at the position.
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The 23-year-old impressed during New York’s season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards on the ground.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More