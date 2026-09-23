FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Michael Penix Jr. said Tuesday he finally began feeling healthy enough to play in a game late last week and had his rising confidence confirmed when his surgically repaired left knee reacted well to a strenuous workout on Saturday. Penix excited in his return as Falcons starting QB

The Falcons announced on Monday that Penix will start on Thursday night at Green Bay. The decision came one day after Cooper Rush again struggled as the fill-in starter in Sunday's 34-3 loss to NFC South rival Carolina.

“I’m very excited, you know, obviously excited to be able to be out there,” Penix said following Tuesday's practice. “You know, I’m going to war with my brothers, so it’s very exciting when you make the final decision.”

When asked if he had been targeting the Week 3 game at Green Bay, Penix said “being healthy” was his only target.

Penix said he had still been experiencing some soreness in the knee until last week. He said he spoke with coach Kevin Stefanski on Saturday. The conversation followed what Penix described as “a big workout” after he had been ruled out of the game against Carolina.

Penix said Saturday's workout was designed “just to see how my knee reacted from a big workout and it was good. So that’s really kind of what helped me with that decision, my workout on Saturday, and just pushing to the limit and seeing what I can take.”

Penix said when he felt no soreness on Sunday, he spoke with Stefanski to talk about how his knee had felt better through the week. Penix said he decided then he would be ready to play against the Packers but spoke with Stefanski again on Monday “just to obviously solidify that.”

Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Tuesday that Penix has “looked sharp without any limitations” in practice. “He's moved in the pocket. He's gotten outside of the pocket.”

The Falcons were 3-6 in Penix’s nine starts last season. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Rush and rookie Jack Strand have combined to throw five interceptions with only one touchdown in two games.

Penix, Tua Tagovailoa, Rush and Strand practiced on Tuesday. Tagovailoa missed the first two games after suffering an oblique injury before Atlanta's 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the season. The Falcons have not announced who will be Penix's backup at Green Bay.

Rush struggled with accuracy and arm strength against Carolina. Rees said arm strength shouldn't be an issue for the left-handed Penix. The Falcons are looking to better utilize wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, who have a combined seven receptions through two games.

“There’s not a ton of guys out there with that arm talent,” said Rees of Penix.

Penix will be making his first start since a 30-27 overtime loss to Carolina on Nov. 16, 2025. Penix tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the third quarter. He previously had two ACL injuries to his right knee and was determined to make sure he was fully recovered before returning this season.

“Whenever I felt like I can go out there, like I said, get out of all that soreness and get stronger each and every day, that’s what it was always about,” Penix said. “So once I felt healthy, it felt like I was ready to go.”

NOTES: Cornerback A.J. Terrell will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Terrell suffered the injury in the first quarter against Carolina. C.J. Henderson played behind Terrell and is the probable starter at Green Bay. Terrell will be eligible to return in Week 7 against San Francisco. Defensive lineman Zach Harrison was signed to the active roster in a corresponding move. Center James Brockermeyer was released from the practice squad and offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal was signed to the practice squad.

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