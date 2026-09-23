Golf Glance: U.S. defends Presidents Cup at Medinah; LPGA Tour in Arkansas

The United States attempts to maintain its Presidents Cup dominance at Medinah Country Club in Chicago, the LPGA Tour returns with a stop in Arkansas and the DP World Tour contests Continental Europe's oldest national open at a former Ryder Cup venue. HT Image

PGA TOUR THIS WEEK: Presidents Cup, Chicago Course: Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3 Defending Champion: United States HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Thursday: 12:30-7 p.m. ET ; Friday: 2-7 p.m. ; Saturday: 8-9 a.m. ; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ; Sunday: Noon-6 p.m. X: @PresidentsCup NOTES: The four-day event will include 30 total matches between the 12-player teams from the United States and the International Team. All matches are worth one point, with each side receiving a half point if a match finishes in a tie. There are no playoffs. If the event is tied at the end of Singles play, it will be deemed a tie and the teams will share the Presidents Cup. ... The United States has won 10 consecutive Presidents Cups and owns a 13-1-1 all- time record in the event. ... Medinah will play host to the Presidents Cup for the first time and is the sixth different U.S. venue to host the event. Medinah has played host to two PGA Championships and three U.S. Opens . It was also the venue for the 2012 Ryder Cup, won by Europe. ... The PGA Tour is paying participating players, captains and assistant captains $250,000 each for participating this week. SCHEDULE: Thursday: Five matches total, Four-ball Friday: Five matches total, Foursomes Saturday: Eight matches total, Four-ball and Foursomes Sunday: Twelve matches total, Singles ROSTERS United States: Brandt Snedeker , Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup*#, Justin Thomas*, Xander Schauffele*, Patrick Cantlay*, Jackson Koivun*#, Jacob Bridgeman*# International Team: Geoff Ogilvy , Si Woo Kim , Hideki Matsuyama , Ryan Fox #, Tom Kim , Min Woo Lee , Adam Scott , Sungjae Im *, Nico Echavarria *#, Corey Conners *, Nick Taylor *#, Christiaan Bezuidenhout *, Ryo Hisatsune *# Last Tournament: Biltmore Championship Asheville Next Tournament: Bank of Utah Championship, Ivins, Utah, Oct. 1-4

LPGA TOUR THIS WEEK: NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark., Sept. 25-27 Course: Pinnacle Country Club Purse: $3M Defending Champion: Jasmine Suwannapura Race to CME Globe Leader: Nelly Korda HOW TO WATCH TV: Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; Saturday: 4-7 p.m.; Sunday: 2-5 p.m. X: @NWAChampionship NOTES: This is the 20th edition of the event that began in 2007. ... Last year's event was reduced to 18 holes due to heavy rain rendering the course unplayable, and no CME points were awarded. ... Korda is not in this week's field. Former Arkansas star Maria Fassi of Mexico is playing on a sponsor exemption. ... Nasa Hataoka holds the tournament scoring record of 21-under 192, set in 2018. Last Tournament: Solheim Cup Next Tournament: LOTTE Championship, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 1-4

DP WORLD TOUR THIS WEEK: FedEx Open de France, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Sept. 24-27 Course: Le Golf National Purse: $3.75M Defending Champion: Michael Kim Race to Dubai Leader: Patrick Reed HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET; Friday: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Saturday: 9-11:30 a.m.; Sunday: 6:30-11:30 a.m. X: @DPWorldTour NOTES: This is Continental Europe's oldest national open. ... Le Golf National played host to the Ryder Cup in 2018, won by Europe. The course returns to the DP World Tour schedule after undergoing a significant renovation since the 2024 event. ... The top finisher not already exempt will earn a spot into next year's Open Championship. ... The field includes England's Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Norway's Viktor Hovland and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg. Last Tournament: BMW PGA Championship Next Tournament: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland, Oct. 1-4

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS THIS WEEK: Off Charles Schwab Cup Leader: Stewart Cink Last Tournament: PURE Insurance Championship Next Tournament: Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic, Allentown, Pa., Oct. 2-4

LIV GOLF THIS WEEK: Season concluded Season Champions: Individual: Jon Rahm; Team: Legion XIII

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