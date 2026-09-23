Why is GameStop stock rising? Ryan Cohen’s $26M share buy puts GME in focus

GameStop stock is rising after CEO Ryan Cohen made a major purchase of the company’s shares. Cohen bought 1.15 million GameStop Class A shares, putting the stock in focus as investors watch what the company’s top insiders are doing. GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen buys 1.15 million GME shares (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Cohen bought 1,150,680 GameStop shares on Monday at an average price of $22.9375 per share. The purchase was reported in a regulatory insider-transaction filing, according to Barron’s. After the latest purchase, Cohen directly owns 40,498,522 GameStop shares. GameStop said this makes Cohen one of the biggest individual insider shareholders among US-listed companies.

Ryan Cohen buys more shares The latest purchase is also part of a larger buying pattern by Cohen. On September 10, he had disclosed the purchase of 1 million GameStop shares at an average price of $20.3759. His latest purchase was therefore made at a noticeably higher price.

Another GameStop insider also bought shares. Director Alain Attal purchased 17,500 shares in an open-market transaction. Three GameStop directors have added to their positions during the same period, according to Barron’s.

GameStop insider buying The insider buying is giving investors a reason to watch GME more closely. Large purchases by company executives and directors can be viewed by traders as a sign that insiders believe the stock has further value, according to TipRanks.

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The buying is especially notable because GameStop has identified its dependence on Cohen as one of its risks. The concentration of buying by Cohen and other directors means investors are getting a clearer picture of how some insiders are positioning themselves around the stock.

GME stock rises GameStop’s recent stock performance is also adding to the attention. The stock has gained about 30% over the past month, meaning Tuesday’s rise comes after a strong run rather than starting from a low base, according to Barron’s.

The broader market does not appear to be the main reason for Tuesday’s move. The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF was unchanged at $98.44, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust was up just 0.1%. Barron’s said this points to a more company-specific move in GameStop rather than a wider gaming-sector or stock-market rally.

GameStop cash and debt GameStop’s improving cash generation is another factor investors are watching. The company has been generating more cash and has reduced its debt burden, giving it more flexibility to fund operations and make strategic moves without putting as much pressure on its balance sheet, according to TipRanks.

However, the company still faces important challenges. Weakening revenue trends could remain a concern for investors, while possible share dilution could put pressure on future earnings growth, even if GameStop continues to generate cash, TipRanks reported.

GameStop stock outlook The size of Cohen’s buying has not translated into an equally large jump in the stock. GameStop’s recent moves have remained relatively contained compared with the size of the insider purchases, suggesting investors are treating the buying as support for the stock rather than as a major new catalyst, according to Barron’s.

The recent gains also do not automatically mean GameStop is entering a new short-squeeze phase. Barron’s said the past-month rise appears to be driven by demand linked to insider accumulation rather than a new supply-driven squeeze setup.

The bigger question now is whether GameStop’s business performance can support the stock’s gains. While insider buying has attracted attention, the company’s next operating update could be more important for determining whether the recent rise continues, according to Barron’s.

For investors, the key GameStop story is therefore the combination of heavy insider buying, a strong recent stock gain and questions about the company’s underlying business. Cohen’s latest purchase has put GME back in focus, but investors will also be watching revenue, cash generation, debt and potential share dilution.