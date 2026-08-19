Three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing an SUV and using it to uproot and steal an ATM kiosk containing ₹8.04 lakh in Faridabad, police said Tuesday. 3 held for stealing SUV, using it to uproot ATM with ₹8.04 lakh in Faridabad

Two crime branch teams arrested the suspects on the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence on Monday. The Toyota Fortuner stolen by them was also recovered. One of the suspects was taken on two-day police remand for interrogation on Tuesday.

ACP (crime) Aman Yadav said the suspects and three associates allegedly stole the Fortuner from Sector 16 in the early hours of August 12. “They smashed its window and used a laptop to start it by bypassing security features. On complaint of vehicle owner, a theft case was registered at Sector 17 police station,” he said.

On the night of August 13, the suspects allegedly drove the Fortuner to an ATM kiosk on Chhainsa Road. “They smashed the CCTV camera, tied the kiosk to the car with a belt and uprooted it. They placed it inside and took it to a hilly area in Dhauj and dismantled it with a gas cutter to get the cash. The kiosk and cash were yet to be recovered,” he said.

The theft came to light on August 14 when workers arrived to clean the premises and found the kiosk missing after lifting the shutter. On a complaint by a bank employee, a theft case was registered at Chhainsa police station.

Police said the three arrested suspects have multiple criminal cases registered against them in Faridabad. Three more suspects are yet to be arrested.