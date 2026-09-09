Russia hopeful that Brics Summit to be hosted in India can bridge differences between Iran, UAE

The Brics leaders are set to meet at a time when sharp differences between Iran and the UAE – which are on opposite sides of the West Asia conflict – have impacted preparatory meetings.

The Brics Summit to be held during September 12-13 will focus on cooperation across the three pillars of politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said while addressing a virtual media briefing from Moscow . Joint security initiatives to counter drug trafficking and terrorism and ensure the security of communication and hi-tech systems will also be on the agenda, he said.

Russia remains hopeful that Brics member states will be able to bridge differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia conflict and achieve consensus in framing joint documents for the grouping’s summit to be hosted by India over the weekend, a key aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Why did the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in May result in no joint statement?

Why did the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in May result in no joint statement?

How is Russia planning to help resolve differences between Iran and the UAE during the BRICS Summit?

How is Russia planning to help resolve differences between Iran and the UAE during the BRICS Summit?

What are the main areas of focus for the upcoming BRICS Summit in India?

What are the main areas of focus for the upcoming BRICS Summit in India?

Brics Sherpas are currently meeting in New Delhi to finalise the text of the leaders’ declaration to be adopted at the summit and people familiar with the matter said differences remained between Iran and the UAE on the text to refer to the situation in West Asia.

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Russia backs consensus on summit declaration Peskov responded to a question from HT on differences between Iran and the UAE by saying the Russian side is hopeful the Brics member states will be able to come to an agreement on text that satisfies the interests of the two countries. He also said Moscow stands ready to help Iran and the UAE, both friends of Russia, normalise their relations.

“The UAE and Iran – understandably there are contradictions in their positions and understandably they’re now experiencing problems in their bilateral relations,” Peskov said. “We stand for security in the region, we stand for mutual trust and we deny any aggressive actions in the region and we hope that sooner or later the situation will be normalised.”

He added, “You ask if it influences the processes within Brics. Yes, of course, it has a negative impact and it [makes] the work of drafting the papers, the declaration more complicated. But we have very talented diplomats, and we have very talented diplomats on the side of the Indian presidency, and we have no doubt that necessary phrasings will be found to satisfy the national interests of both countries concerned.”

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Foreign ministers’ meeting ended without joint statement A meeting of Brics foreign ministers in May ended without a joint statement as the differences between Iran and the UAE emerged in the open during testy exchanges between the two sides.

At the conclusion of this meeting, India issued a chair’s statement and an outcome document with two specific paragraphs on which there was no unanimity.

Peskov referred to the three pillars of cooperation within Brics and said there numerous initiatives to take forward collaboration in crucial areas such as security, space, reform of global institutions such as the UN, food security, technology and AI, including the creation of a “Brics brain exchange”, transportation and connectivity, energy, and healthcare.

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Russia says 90% Brics transactions use national currencies “The financial sphere is of great importance. Russia recently reached a level of 90 % of all transactions with Brics countries being made in national currencies…It’s not because we are aiming for de-dollarisation or getting rid of US dollars,” Peskov said.

“To the contrary, we’re open to every acceptable method of payment. Certain countries are using some national currencies as a tool for political oppression – they’re introducing sanctions based on their national currencies. So if they don’t let us use their money, we use our own money,” he said, arguing that the US itself is “ruining trust” in the dollar as a reserve currency.

“The more the trust is ruined, the more the trust is going in favour of national currencies…All the countries are doing what is more favourable for them. If it’s more favourable to use national currencies, they will do more and more payments in national currencies,” he said.

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Moscow rejects view of Brics as anti-West Peskov further said that Russia and India are on the same page in rejecting the contention that Brics is anti-West.

Referring to Brics as a “club” without any charter, he said, “Brics is for Brics members and Brics is for those countries who share the Brics ideology. And Brics is not against any third party.”

Besides President Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the leaders of key Brics member states such as South Africa and Egypt are set to attend the summit over the weekend. The outreach session of the summit will be joined by leaders of partner states such as Belarus, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.

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Brics expanded to 11 members in two years Brics originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and the grouping was expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while Indonesia joined in 2025. However, Saudi Arabia’s top leadership has not participated in any summit since 2024.

Brics groups 11 emerging economies representing 49.5% of the global population, 40% of global GDP and almost 26% of world trade.