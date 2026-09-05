‘Naraz Fufa opposes everything’ to ‘jhooth ki goonj’ swipe at Rahul: PM Modi's top quotes from SRCC address

PM Modi arrived at the college to attend its centenary celebrations. He had last visited SRCC in 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took an indirect swipe at the Opposition during his address at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), saying that the favourite thing of a group of people, including ‘ Naraz Fufa ’ (an upset uncle), is to oppose everything.

“Schools and colleges are closing in the country, you can't even conduct one exam properly, and by going to the university, you're running your PR campaign by taking students into ‘custody’,” he said.

At a press conference later, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar hit back at the prime minister's speech, calling it a “PR campaign”.

“For the past two days, students at Delhi University had been assuming that PM Modi was coming to talk about the education system. But he didn't say anything about it. He didn't even mention the beating of students at Jantar Mantar,” he added.

Kumar said that PM Modi “did not address any issues” concerning students or people across the country.

“SRCC, which has given so much to the country, has also been turned into Modi's election platform by him, because the Student Union election is on September 18 at Delhi University,” he added.