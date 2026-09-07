Russia ready to supply ‘as much oil as India needs’, envoy slams 'pressure tactics' amid US' 100% tariff threats

Russia has said it stands ready to supply India with "as much oil as it needs." These remarks, made by Russia’s Ambassador to Delhi, Denis Alipov, come against the backdrop of tariff threats from the Trump administration over New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude. PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (X/@narendramodi)

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Russian envoy slammed the "pressure tactics" by the US and stated that Moscow remains ready to continue sales with India.

“We would be ready to supply as much oil as India needs. Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation, which prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us," the envoy told ANI.

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US' move to halt Russian crude sale Apart from imposing a 50 per cent tariff against India for "fueling the war in Ukraine," the United States, under President Donald Trump, has made several efforts to try to stop the sale of Russian oil as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Despite the temporary oil waiver the US issued to purchase Russian oil in view of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a bill in the Senate moved to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on the top five buyers of Russian crude and natural gas.

The bill, backed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, would give Trump the authority to impose additional sanctions. The bill would also impact countries such as India, China and Turkey.

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'World will not cope' Amid the threats from the US, the Russian envoy to Delhi stated that if the sale of Russian crude is stopped, the world will not be able to cope.

"The energy markets cannot afford the exclusion of Russian oil. Russian oil will stay in the market for India and other countries. We are interested in supplying oil to India. India is interested in buying that oil," he further told ANI.

India has also stated that it will continue to prioritise the needs of its population in the current state of the energy market. Several statements from the Ministry of External Affairs reflect New Delhi's stance on the issue.

“India has shown that it’s able to stand its ground and defend its national interests,” the Russian envoy also said.