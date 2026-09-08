Miami plane crash: Why landing is one of aviation’s most dangerous phases

A Boeing 767 freighter carrying Amazon cargo touched down on runway 30 at Miami International Airport at about 1.58pm local time on Sunday, ran out of pavement, went through the perimeter fence, crossed a public road and struck vehicles before catching fire. The crash killed five people and injured five more. Both pilots survived. Officials had not said by Monday whether the dead were on the ground or aboard the aircraft. An Amazon cargo plane sits at Miami International Airport after overshooting a runway on Monday, Sept 7, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/ David Santiago) The aircraft was a 32-year-old 767-300 converted to a freighter, registration N1997A, operated by 21 Air, a North Carolina cargo carrier that flies for Amazon's Prime Air network. It had come from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and thunderstorms were over Miami when it arrived. Flightradar24 tracking data shows it still moving at 112 knots, roughly 207kmph, as it left the runway. CNN reviewed air traffic control recordings and reported that the crew declared no emergency before landing. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has sent a go-team led by its chair, Jennifer Homendy, and has not said what went wrong. Boeing's 2025 Statistical Summary of Commercial Jet Airplane Accidents places 35% of all fatal accidents in the worldwide commercial jet fleet between 2016 and 2025 in the landing phase. Cruise, which fills most of an airliner's hours in the air, accounts for 10% of fatal accidents. Landing accidents kill comparatively few of the people caught in them. In the Flight Safety Foundation's reading of Boeing's 2008-2017 figures, the landing phase produced 22% of fatal accidents and 12% of onboard deaths, while cruise produced 11% of fatal accidents and 23% of deaths. An accident at altitude therefore kills roughly four times as many people as one on landing. Running off the end of the runway, the failure at Miami, is the most common accident type in the industry. IATA counts runway excursions in 21% of all accidents between 2015 and 2024, 104 of them, of which eight were fatal and killed 80 people on board. But they are less deadly: Excursions rank fourth among causes of fatal accidents. A matter of energy

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Chihoon Shin, left, stands alongside National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy as she speaks during a news conference at Miami International Airport on Monday, Sept 7, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/ David Santiago)

An aircraft holds energy in two forms, the kinetic energy of its motion and the potential energy of its height, and the two convert into each other freely. A takeoff creates both. The engines run at full thrust, the surplus energy over drag becomes speed, and aerodynamics turn the speed into altitude. In cruise the aircraft holds a balance of energies, thrust equalling drag and lift equalling weight, and the altitude it has climbed to works as a store — the pilots can trade back some height for speed when something fails. On approach both forms have to come off together, and because height converts into speed the two work against each other. A crew that finds itself too high can put the nose down and lose the height quickly, but the descent feeds speed back in, and speed is the other thing they are trying to lose. Shedding it calls for drag, which the crew adds by lowering the landing gear, extending the flaps along the back of the wing and raising the speedbrakes, and each of those carries a limit and a speed above which it cannot be used. The engines are no help. They put the energy in on departure and cannot take it out again in the air. Only once the wheels are on the ground do the brakes, the spoilers and the thrust reversers come into play, with whatever runway is left. Kinetic energy climbs with the square of speed, so touching down 10% faster than planned leaves roughly 20% more energy to get rid of on a runway of unchanged length. A late touchdown does the same damage from the other direction, because every metre spent floating above the surface is a metre no longer available for stopping. Wheel braking depends on load. The harder an aircraft presses its tyres into the surface, the more friction they generate, and a wing still producing lift holds much of that load off them. Spoilers solve this. The panels hinge up from the wing on touchdown, spoil the airflow that generates lift and drop the weight onto the wheels, and a few seconds' delay in raising them costs stopping distance. Here, rain can be a threat. Water attacks the same link in the chain. At speed a film of water can lift a tyre clear of the surface, friction falls away, and the aircraft aquaplanes. Reverse thrust, which redirects the engines' fan air forward, does its useful work early in the landing roll while the aircraft is still fast, and the wheel brakes take over as speed falls. Through the approach itself the engines run near idle, and a large turbofan needs several seconds to spool up to useful thrust. Certification rules treat that lag as a fixed cost. For go-around performance a manufacturer may claim only the thrust an engine actually delivers eight seconds after the pilot pushes the levers, and aircraft carry a higher approach idle setting to shorten the wait. Peter Bedell, an airline pilot writing in AOPA's magazine in 2018, measured the cost in distance. An airliner covers about 75 metres for every second it floats above the runway waiting to touch down. A takeoff has one decision point. The crew computes performance on the ground against known conditions, briefs the abort before releasing the brakes, and makes the choice once, at a speed worked out in advance. An approach has no equivalent moment. The crew remakes the decision to continue over and over - always keeping an eye on whether the approach angle, speed and weather conditions on ground are in the correct, small window of safety. Also read: Amazon plane crash nearly hit Tesla Cybercabs: Why were Elon Musk’s 40 robotaxis at Miami airport? Numbers that pilots have to source

A view of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that airport officials said overran a runway at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, September 7, 2026. (REUTERS)