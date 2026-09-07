Amazon plane crash nearly hit Tesla Cybercabs: Why were Elon Musk’s 40 robotaxis at Miami airport?

An Amazon cargo plane crash in Miami nearly hit a parking lot filled with Tesla Cybercabs. At least five people were killed and five others were injured after an Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 overshot the runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday.

Tesla Cybercabs parked near Miami airport before the Amazon plane crash. (REUTERS/Marco Bello) (REUTERS)

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The plane went beyond the runway and came dangerously close to the Cybercabs. Images from the scene showed the Boeing 767 stopping near a parking area that appeared to have dozens of Tesla Cybercabs. The aircraft also appeared to hit multiple vehicles before stopping short of the Cybercab parking area, Business Insider reported.

Tesla Cybercabs

The Cybercabs are Tesla’s new driverless robotaxis. The vehicles have a distinctive gold-colored look and gold wheel hubs. Unlike normal Tesla cars, the Cybercabs are designed without a steering wheel or pedals, as they are built for autonomous driving.

Deep Dive What caused the Amazon plane to crash at Miami International Airport? The Amazon plane, operated by 21 Air, overshot the runway while attempting to land amid thunderstorms and strong winds, resulting in a crash that struck multiple vehicles on the ground. What were Tesla Cybercabs doing at Miami International Airport before the crash? Around 40 Tesla Cybercabs were spotted at Miami International Airport, raising questions about whether they were being stored, transported, tested, or prepared for future use, although Tesla has not confirmed their presence or purpose. What steps are being taken to investigate the Amazon plane crash? The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have initiated investigations into the crash to determine its cause and assess any contributing factors.

Tesla officially launched its Cybercab robotaxi service in Austin last week. The launch was a major step in Elon Musk’s plan to build a large autonomous taxi business. The Austin launch has already attracted attention from US regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an inquiry to check whether Tesla has followed the required rules around the launch of its robotaxis.

Why were Cybercabs at Miami airport?

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{{^usCountry}} But the big question after the Miami crash is: why were so many Cybercabs at Miami airport? Tesla has not officially said that it is testing or preparing to launch Cybercabs in Miami. Tesla’s regular robotaxi service is already operating in Miami. The company has been using modified Tesla Model Y vehicles as robotaxis in the city since July, according to Business Insider. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the big question after the Miami crash is: why were so many Cybercabs at Miami airport? Tesla has not officially said that it is testing or preparing to launch Cybercabs in Miami. Tesla’s regular robotaxi service is already operating in Miami. The company has been using modified Tesla Model Y vehicles as robotaxis in the city since July, according to Business Insider. {{/usCountry}}

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A Tesla-focused website had already spotted a large number of Cybercabs at Miami Airport before the crash. Teslarati published a photo showing around 40 Cybercabs at the airport three days before the Amazon plane crash.

Tesla Cybercab Miami plans

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The presence of around 40 Cybercabs has raised questions about Tesla’s plans for Miami. Their presence could suggest that the vehicles were being stored, transported, tested or prepared for some future use, but Tesla has not publicly confirmed what the Cybercabs were doing at the airport.

Tesla has not officially explained why the Cybercabs were there. Business Insider said Tesla did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

Elon Musk also appeared to react to the unusual sighting. Musk responded with “Weird” on X to a post by financial blog Zero Hedge about the presence of the Cybercabs at Miami Airport.

Also read: Is Miami airport closed today? Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 crash sparks fire, triggers ground stop

Amazon plane crash details

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The Amazon plane travelled to Miami from Puerto Rico. The aircraft was operated by 21 Air, a charter company, and was flying as part of Amazon’s Prime Air cargo network. The crash happened after the Boeing 767 overshot the runway. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue radio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify, the aircraft crossed nearby 67th Avenue before hitting a truck.

First responders reported that at least one person was trapped. In the radio recordings, a first responder said, “We have a patient trapped,” according to Business Insider. Bad weather was also present around the time of the crash. Weather data showed thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds in the area when the incident happened.

It was initially unclear how many people were aboard the plane. It was also not immediately known whether the people who died were passengers or crew members on the aircraft, or whether any victims were on the ground.

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For now, there is no official confirmation that Tesla was preparing a Miami Cybercab launch. The vehicles’ presence at Miami International Airport has sparked speculation, but Tesla has not said whether the Cybercabs were being tested, transported, stored or prepared for a future rollout in the city.