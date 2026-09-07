US stock market gears up for US CPI, Apple event and Oracle earnings: What to watch

US inflation data will be the biggest market focus this week. The August Consumer Price Index (CPI), due Friday, will be one of the final major inflation reports before the Federal Reserve’s mid-September meeting. Investors will closely watch the numbers because they could influence expectations about the Fed’s next interest-rate move. US markets watch CPI, Apple event and Oracle earnings (REUTERS)

The CPI report has become more important after the latest jobs data. A hotter-than-expected US jobs report on Friday suggested that the economy may be stronger than previously thought. That could make the August inflation reading even more important for the Federal Reserve as it considers whether to cut, hold or change interest rates later this month, according to Investopedia.

US PPI data on Thursday Investors will also get the August Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday. PPI measures prices that producers receive for goods and services and can give an early signal about inflation pressures before they reach consumers. The PPI and CPI together could give markets a clearer picture of where US inflation is heading.

Higher energy prices could affect the inflation numbers. The escalation in the US-Iran conflict has disrupted energy supplies and pushed fuel costs higher. Businesses could pass some of these higher costs on to consumers, creating another inflation concern, according to Investopedia.

US petrol prices reached unusually high levels in August. Average US gasoline prices set a record for the month of August and were on track to reach another high around the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA.

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Higher fuel prices are already changing consumer behaviour. Americans say they are driving less as petrol becomes more expensive. Data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics also supports the trend, according to Investopedia.

US consumer spending and sentiment Consumer spending is another area investors will watch. Retail sales have been stagnating as Americans become more careful with their money. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment report on Friday could provide more clues about how households are reacting to higher prices and fuel costs.

The US stock market will reopen Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday. US markets are closed on Monday for Labor Day, meaning investors will return to a week packed with inflation data, corporate earnings and major technology events.

Apple iPhone 18 launch Apple’s big product event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9. Apple is expected to unveil its latest products at an event starting at 1 p.m. ET. The event will attract major attention from investors because new iPhone sales remain an important part of Apple’s business.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be among the key launches. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is expected to introduce new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models with improvements to chips, battery life and cameras.

A foldable iPhone could also be unveiled. Bloomberg has reported that Apple may introduce a foldable iPhone as part of its new product lineup. Any major surprise at the event could affect Apple shares and the wider technology sector.

The event will be closely watched because it is the first major product launch under CEO John Ternus. Apple’s leadership transition makes the event particularly important for investors looking for signs of how the company will perform under its new chief executive.

Apple has faced some recent product and AI-related setbacks. The company cancelled plans for an all-glass iPhone and has also faced delays involving some of its artificial-intelligence features, according to Investopedia.

Oracle AI and cloud earnings Oracle earnings will be another major market event. Oracle is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10. Its earnings call is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Investors will focus heavily on Oracle’s AI and cloud business. Oracle has benefited from strong demand for cloud computing and AI-related infrastructure. Investors will want to know whether that growth is continuing and whether the company can maintain strong demand.

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Oracle’s financial position will also remain under scrutiny. The company beat expectations in the previous quarter, but its shares fell after it announced new fundraising plans. Investors have also raised concerns about Oracle’s debt levels and its reliance on a small number of major customers, according to Investopedia.

Other US company earnings Other major companies will also report results this week. Casey’s General Stores is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday after the closing bell. The company has benefited as inflation-conscious consumers increasingly turn to discount and convenience stores.

American Eagle Outfitters will report on Wednesday. The apparel retailer is expected to release its second-quarter results after the closing bell and hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Its shares had earlier benefited from marketing campaigns featuring actress Sydney Sweeney but have since given back some of those gains, according to Investopedia.

Macy’s will release its second-quarter results on Thursday. The department-store chain is expected to provide its numbers before an 8 a.m. ET conference call. Macy’s shares received a boost earlier this year after investors reacted positively to its results and Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a larger stake in the company, according to Investopedia.

Adobe and Kroger results Adobe will also report earnings on Thursday. Adobe is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter results after the market closes and hold a conference call at 5 pm ET. The company beat expectations and raised its forecast in the previous quarter.

Adobe’s AI strategy will be a key issue for investors. Investors remain concerned about how artificial intelligence could disrupt Adobe’s software business. Leadership changes are also in focus after the company named Anil Chakravarthy as its new CEO, with him set to replace Shantanu Narayen in December, according to Investopedia.

Kroger will report on Friday. The grocery chain is scheduled to hold a conference call on its second-quarter results at 8 a.m. ET. Investors will watch whether rising expenses are putting pressure on the company’s profits.

Kroger has already warned about higher costs. In its previous quarter, the company reported results broadly in line with expectations but said expenses were rising faster than sales. Kroger has been spending more on transportation, discounts and price cuts as Americans try to control their grocery bills, according to Investopedia.

Fed, ECB and market moves The European Central Bank will also announce its interest-rate decision on Thursday. Investors will watch the ECB’s decision and the following press conference for clues about the outlook for European interest rates and the global economy.

Markets could see bigger swings across several asset classes. Stocks, bonds, currencies and cryptocurrencies could all become more volatile as investors react to inflation data, central-bank signals, company earnings and developments in the US-Iran conflict.

The key question for markets is whether inflation is cooling fast enough for rate cuts. Strong jobs data could support the case for keeping rates higher for longer, while softer inflation could strengthen expectations for a rate cut. The CPI and PPI readings will therefore be closely watched for clues about the Fed’s next move.

Last week already showed how quickly markets can react to economic data. Major US indexes finished the week mixed after gaining in August. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite still posted weekly gains, helped by strength in AI-related stocks, while the Dow ended the week lower.

Also read: Why OPEC+ kept oil output unchanged as Iran war pushes Brent toward $100

US Treasury yields and oil prices US Treasury yields also moved sharply during the week. Yields fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he was leaning towards keeping interest rates steady in September. Yields then moved higher on Friday after the stronger-than-expected August jobs report.

Oil prices remain another major risk for markets. Crude prices climbed as the US-Iran conflict continued, adding to concerns about energy costs and inflation. Any further disruption to oil supplies could make the inflation picture more difficult for central banks.

Overall, this is a major week for investors. US CPI and PPI will shape expectations for the Fed, Apple’s event could move technology stocks, Oracle’s results will offer clues about AI and cloud demand, while consumer sentiment and corporate earnings will show how Americans and businesses are dealing with higher costs.