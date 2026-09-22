Manipuri silk, Banarasi brocade and desi nostalgia: India’s fashion goes global

From raw Manipuri silk captivating an Italian runway and pop icon Shakira performing in Banarasi brocade to an Indian brand debuting at London Fashion Week, here’s a look at India’s latest international fashion moments. Shakira shines in Banarasi brocade, and Lovebirds Studio takes desi nostalgia to LFW

Lovebirds Studio takes desi nostalgia to LFW Indian label Lovebirds, owned by Delhi-based designer couple Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna, debuted on the London Fashion Week calendar on September 21, with their Spring-Summer 2027 showcase, ’India: IYKYK’. They reimagined authentic Indian nostalgia into high fashion, subverting clichés using graphics inspired by the nostalgic ’Adarsh Balak’ (Ideal Boy) print alongside studio portrait backdrops in Chintz fabric. The standout footwear moment came in the form of elevated, heel-bound iterations of the classic hawai chappal (flip-flop), bringing quintessential Indian street style straight to the catwalk. The show was closed by model Kirandeep Chahal.

Manipur’s sericulture showcased in Milan In a celebratory moment for North-East India on the global stage, Manipuri designer Robert Naorem opened an international fashion event at the Meliá Milano Hotel on September 20. Marking a decade of his label, Naorem collaborated with the Department of Sericulture, Government of Manipur, to present ‘Tapestry’, a 22-look masterclass blending indigenous Manipuri silks with modern tailoring.