Why is Jaguar Land Rover cutting jobs? JLR opens voluntary redundancy scheme as 4,000 UK jobs could be at risk

Jaguar Land Rover has opened a voluntary redundancy programme as it looks to cut costs and simplify its business. The programme gives salaried employees and management team members the option to leave the company. JLR said it has already informed employees and trade union partners about the plan. Jaguar Land Rover faces possible UK job cuts amid a major cost-saving plan. (REUTERS)

Reports suggest the company could cut up to 4,000 jobs in the UK over the next two years. The Times reported that JLR is expected to formally announce a major redundancy programme, with the job losses spread across two years.

Jaguar Land Rover job cuts JLR has not publicly confirmed the figure of 4,000 job cuts. The company has confirmed the voluntary redundancy programme but said it would provide more information to employees first. The company is under pressure to reduce costs as it deals with difficult global market conditions. JLR said it wants to achieve about £1.7 billion in savings over the next two years and reduce its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles.

JLR said it needs to make its organisation simpler and more efficient. A company spokesperson said the carmaker needs to “simplify” its organisation, improve efficiency and build greater resilience as it moves into the next phase of its strategy. JLR employs around 30,000 people in the UK, as noted by The Independent. The company makes most of its cars in Britain, with major factories including plants in Solihull, West Midlands, and Halewood, Merseyside.

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UK government response The UK government is closely watching the situation because of the possible impact on workers and the wider car industry. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has spoken to JLR chief executive PB Balaji and is due to meet the company’s leadership team early next week.

The government said it understands the uncertainty facing JLR workers and their families. A government spokesperson said the situation would be concerning for affected workers, their families and communities.

The government pointed to the support it has already provided to the UK automotive industry. It said it has reduced electricity costs for manufacturers, provided £4 billion in capital and research and development funding for zero-emission vehicle production and launched a £2 billion electric car grant to encourage people to buy EVs.

Unite union warning Trade union Unite has called for more government action to protect jobs in the industry. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the industry has faced years of under-investment, high industrial energy costs and pressure from zero-emission vehicle mandates.

Unite said the problems facing the industry have been building for years. Graham described the situation as “death by a thousand cuts” and said further government action is needed. Government officials have been holding talks with JLR over the possible job losses. Unite said there had been intensive government discussions over the weekend to look at ways of reducing the impact of the planned cuts, as stated by The Independent.

JLR financial pressure The possible job cuts come after JLR reported a sharp fall in revenue. The company said last month that revenue dropped 9.6% year-on-year to £6 billion for the three months ending June 30. JLR's vehicle volumes also fell during the quarter. Car volumes declined 9.2%, adding to the pressure on the business.

Production was hit by several problems, including a fire at a supplier's factory. JLR had to briefly pause production of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models at its Solihull plant in March after a major fire at the factory of a component supplier in Norway.

Jaguar's decision to stop making several petrol and diesel models has also affected sales volumes. One of the models affected was the F-Pace, as Jaguar changes its product line-up. Jaguar is now moving more strongly towards electric vehicles as part of a wider turnaround plan. The brand is changing its product strategy in an attempt to improve its performance and rebuild its position in the market, as cited by The Independent.

JLR's profits also fell sharply in the latest quarter. The company reported a pre-tax profit of £109 million, before exceptional items, compared with £351 million in the same period a year earlier. The company's profit margin was hit by a one-off provision linked to US fuel economy rules. This cost partly offset the benefit JLR received from lower tariffs between the US and UK.

JLR recovers from cyberattack JLR had already announced plans to reduce costs by about £1.7 billion. The company said earlier this year that the savings plan was needed to support its recovery and strengthen the business. The latest restructuring also comes as JLR continues to recover from a major cyberattack. The attack caused serious disruption to the company, its employees and parts of the wider UK economy.

The cyberattack forced JLR to stop production at its UK factories for five weeks. Production was halted from September 1 last year, causing major disruption to the company's operations. The production shutdown hurt JLR's sales and finances. The disruption weighed on sales towards the end of 2025 and resulted in heavy financial losses for the carmaker.

JLR is now trying to recover while facing several challenges at the same time. The company is dealing with weaker vehicle volumes, production disruptions, the shift towards electric cars, high costs and the financial impact of last year's cyberattack.

The voluntary redundancy programme is therefore part of a wider effort to cut costs and restructure JLR. While reports have suggested up to 4,000 UK jobs could be lost, JLR has so far confirmed only that it has opened the voluntary programme and has not confirmed the reported 4,000 figure.