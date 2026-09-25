Who is Mila Castanon? Amber Alert issued for missing girl from Grand Prairie, Texas - 5 things to know

Grand Prairie police told WFAA that they don't consider Castanon's disappearance to be an abduction but added that she is in imminent danger. As per the cops, Castanon left home as a runaway and officials believe an unknown person picked her up in a vehicle.

An Amber Alert was issued for Mila Castanon, who went missing from Grand Prairie in Texas on Thursday, September 24. Usually, Amber Alerts are issued when a child has been abducted and is believed to be in serious danger.

Here's all you need to know about Mila Castanon.

Who is Mila Castanon? 5 things to know Castanon is an 11-year-old missing child who was last seen on September 24. Her last known sighting was at the 500 Block of NW 13th Street Grand Prairie, in Texas. Castanon has been described as a white female with black hair and black eyes. Castanon is 5' 2" and weighs 110 lbs. The missing girl was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow pants. Those with information can call 911 or the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8790.

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The identity of the driver who might have picked up Castanon and the details of the vehicle have not been shared with the public yet.