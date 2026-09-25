Who was Idris Evans? UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor killed in Edgewood stabbing; Elijah Hemingway faces homicide charge

Dr. Idris V.R. Evans, a respected pediatric critical care physician and medical director at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, was killed in a violent overnight stabbing inside his home in Edgewood Borough, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His wife was critically injured in the attack. Idris Evans, a pediatric critical care doctor and medical director at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, was fatally stabbed inside his Pennsylvania home. (UPMC official site )

A 32-year-old man identified as Elijah Hemingway has been charged with criminal homicide and other offenses for the incident.

According to investigators, the attack unfolded shortly after 12:30 am Thursday on Linden Avenue. Police said Evans and his wife were asleep when an intruder entered the home through an open window, reached the third floor and allegedly attacked the couple with a kitchen knife.

Court documents cited by CBS News state that Evans’ wife told investigators they woke to find the attacker stabbing them. She said the man was wearing only underwear and made statements about “being God.” During the assault, she yelled for the couple’s 8-year-old and 12-year-old children to flee to a neighbor's house.

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Who was Dr. Idris Evans? Evans served as the Co-Medical Director of the Pediatric Critical Care Transport Team at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was an Assistant Professor of Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. His work focused on caring for critically ill children and advancing pediatric critical care research, according to his page on UPMC.

According to his university profile, Evans earned a bachelor’s degree in pre-medicine from Pennsylvania State University in 2001. He later completed a Master of Science in Medical Statistics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in 2006. He finally got his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in 2011.

He completed his pediatric residency and pediatric critical care fellowship at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. He later joined the institution as a faculty member and physician leader.

Evans also contributed to influential medical research. He co-authored peer-reviewed studies on pediatric sepsis published in JAMA and JAMA Pediatrics. He received several academic honors, including the Outstanding Abstract Award from the University of Pittsburgh Department of Critical Care Medicine in 2018.

Following his death, UPMC described Evans as “a dedicated caregiver and valued member of our hospital and university communities.” “Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and colleagues during this difficult time,” a hospital spokesperson said.

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What police say about the investigation Responding officers found Evans and his wife suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition, but Evans later died from his injuries.

“It was a very violent scene,” Allegheny County Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph said. He also described the broken furniture and mirror inside the bedroom.

Police later found Hemingway hiding behind a nearby home with cuts to his hand. He was treated at a hospital.

Hemingway is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and trespassing.