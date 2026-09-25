Who is Elijah Hemingway? UPMC doctor Idris Evans' stabbing suspect talked about ‘being God’ while killing

Dr. Idris Evans, a 46-year-old doctor with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's (UPMC) children's hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was killed in a stabbing attack at his home Thursday. His wife, who was also stabbed, is critically injured. Representational. (Unsplash)

32-year-old suspect, Elijah Hemingway, has been charged in Evan's death. Hemingway allegedly broke into Dr. Evans' home on Edgewood Avenue in Pittsburgh and stabbed both of them.

The Allegheny County Police Department reached the scene around 12:30am EDT on Thursday. Both of them were found in critical condition by the first responders and were taken to hospital. Evans died at the hospital, the police confirmed.

Who Is Elijah Hemingway? Elijah Hemingway was found by the police behind a home nearby. He had cuts on his hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment. According to Dr Idris Evan's wife, Hemingway allegedly broke into their home and attacked them with a kitchen knife, eventually murdering Dr. Evans. She recalled waking up to being attacked, she told police.

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She also revealed that Elijah Hemingway spoke about "being God" as he was stabbing them. Elijah Hemingway may have known her deceased husband, as he was mentioning Dr Evans by the name "Elijah," she added.

“Detectives were notified a K9 unit from the Monroeville Police Department had conducted a search and located a male suffering from lacerations to his hand behind a nearby home. The male was detained and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Detectives identified the male as 32-year-old Elijah Hemingway,” the Allegheny County Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

"Through witness interviews, detectives determined Hemingway entered the home and attacked the victims while they were sleeping. Hemingway is facing multiple charges to include criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass," they added.

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UPMC Reacts To Death UPMC also released a statement mourning the death of Dr. Idris Evans. Dr. Evans was a pediatric critical-care specialist and an assistant professor of critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He completed his pediatrics residency at UPMC Children's in 2014 and subsequently completed a pediatric critical-care fellowship there in 2017 and has been associated with UPMC since.

"Dr. Evans was a dedicated caregiver and valued member of our hospital and university communities," UPMC said. "Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time. We ask that their privacy be respected."