Dak Prescott’s ex Sarah Jane Ramos shuts down pregnancy rumors with explosive ‘cheating’ accusation

Sarah Jane Ramos has denied social media rumors that she is pregnant and, while doing so, appeared to accuse her former fiancé, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, of repeatedly cheating during their relationship. Ramos addressed the speculation directly in the comments of an Instagram gossip account on September 23. Sarah Jane Ramos denied pregnancy rumors and accused her former fiancé Dak Prescott of repeatedly cheating during their relationship. (Sarah Jane/Instagram, Dak Prescott/Instagram)

She said she was not pregnant and explained that she was eating again and happier after leaving a relationship that made her unhappy. Her comments come six months after she and Prescott called off their planned Lake Como wedding, which was due to take place in April.

Sarah Jane Ramos denies pregnancy rumors about her Ramos wrote: “Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again and happier than I’ve been in a long time!

“That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy. Hard for most of you money obsessed people to believe, I know.

“I suggest all of you find something else to do with your free time because being this concerned with what I’m up to and if I’m pregnant is high key very weird and I’m pretty sure most of you need therapy. PS money doesn’t buy happiness and y’all should stop obsessing over it. God bless!”

The comment did not directly name Prescott, but it came after the couple’s public split. People reported that Ramos’ statement appeared to refer to her past relationship with the Cowboys quarterback.

Also Read: Dak Prescott personal life: Cowboys QB sets the record straight on broken engagement with Sarah Jane

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off wedding Prescott and Ramos called off their wedding in March, only weeks before they were due to marry in Lake Como, Italy. They had two daughters together, Margaret, 2, and Aurora, who is 1.

The split followed months of attention around the couple. Page Six previously reported that Ramos believed Prescott had communicated with other women during their relationship. Those reports were not confirmed by Prescott.

The former couple had also held a joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration in the Bahamas shortly before their breakup. Ramos later shared photos from the trip without Prescott and thanked her friends for supporting her.

Prescott later addressed the breakup publicly during Cowboys training camp in August. He said there had been “a lot of false narratives” about the situation and called the media attention unfortunate for both of them.

Also Read: ‘Didn’t want to sign…': Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos breakup gets new prenup angle after yacht arguement

Dak Prescott focuses on Cowboys after split Prescott has since returned his attention to the NFL season. Reuters reported that he helped Dallas beat the Washington Commanders in Week 2, throwing four touchdown passes and becoming the Cowboys’ career leader in touchdown passes.

The Cowboys are now 1-1 and are preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro on September 27. The game will be played at Maracanã Stadium as part of the NFL’s international schedule.

Ramos’ latest comments add a new public statement from the former couple after months of attention around their breakup, but Prescott has not publicly responded to her latest remarks. The Dallas Cowboys have also not issued a statement about the comments.