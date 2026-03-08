‘Didn’t want to sign…': Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos breakup gets new prenup angle after yacht arguement

Dak Prescott and his longtime fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have ended their engagement just before their wedding in Italy. According to a TMZ report, the two broke up after a heated disagreement during their bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas. Now, the split has gotten a new angle: a prenuptial agreement.

Fans on social media claimed that it seems like Ramos did not want to sign a prenup. However, these are just theories. There's no confirmation to back them.

“So supposedly, Dak Prescott asked for a prenup for months before the wedding and his fiancé broke off th wedding during the co- bachelor bachelorette party. Lawd it’s a vulture business,” a fan posted on Facebook.

“Bet she didn't want to sign the prenup lmao,” another person added.

The couple had planned to tie the knot in April. They have been dating for roughly three years and share two daughters. As of now, neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly addressed the breakup.

Disagreement reportedly ended wedding plans According to a report from TMZ, Prescott and Ramos were involved in what sources described as a “blowup argument” while vacationing with friends. The disagreement reportedly escalated during the trip, leading Ramos to call off the wedding entirely.

Bahamas trip included Cowboys partners Before news of the breakup emerged, Ramos had shared photos from the Bahamas showing what appeared to be a relaxed gathering with friends.

Several partners of Cowboys players were also part of the celebration, including Jeanne Grier, the wife of backup quarterback Will Grier, and Brandi Yvonne, the girlfriend of safety Juanyeh Thomas.

In one post shared during the trip, Ramos reflected on the importance of friendship in difficult moments.

"I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends…

Cowboys offseason now underway Despite the personal developments, Prescott remains a central figure in Dallas’ plans for the future.

The veteran quarterback has already surpassed 30,000 passing yards during his career and has guided the Cowboys to multiple playoff appearances.

As the team begins another offseason, Dallas will once again look to Prescott’s leadership as it attempts to build a roster capable of making a deeper postseason run in the NFC.