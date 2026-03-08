‘Didn’t want to sign…': Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos breakup gets new prenup angle after yacht arguement
Dak Prescott and his longtime fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have ended their engagement just before their wedding in Italy.
Dak Prescott and his longtime fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have ended their engagement just before their wedding in Italy. According to a TMZ report, the two broke up after a heated disagreement during their bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas. Now, the split has gotten a new angle: a prenuptial agreement.
Fans on social media claimed that it seems like Ramos did not want to sign a prenup. However, these are just theories. There's no confirmation to back them.
“So supposedly, Dak Prescott asked for a prenup for months before the wedding and his fiancé broke off th wedding during the co- bachelor bachelorette party. Lawd it’s a vulture business,” a fan posted on Facebook.
“Bet she didn't want to sign the prenup lmao,” another person added.
The couple had planned to tie the knot in April. They have been dating for roughly three years and share two daughters. As of now, neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly addressed the breakup.
Disagreement reportedly ended wedding plans
According to a report from TMZ, Prescott and Ramos were involved in what sources described as a “blowup argument” while vacationing with friends. The disagreement reportedly escalated during the trip, leading Ramos to call off the wedding entirely.
Bahamas trip included Cowboys partners
Before news of the breakup emerged, Ramos had shared photos from the Bahamas showing what appeared to be a relaxed gathering with friends.
Several partners of Cowboys players were also part of the celebration, including Jeanne Grier, the wife of backup quarterback Will Grier, and Brandi Yvonne, the girlfriend of safety Juanyeh Thomas.
In one post shared during the trip, Ramos reflected on the importance of friendship in difficult moments.
"I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends…
Cowboys offseason now underway
Despite the personal developments, Prescott remains a central figure in Dallas’ plans for the future.
The veteran quarterback has already surpassed 30,000 passing yards during his career and has guided the Cowboys to multiple playoff appearances.
As the team begins another offseason, Dallas will once again look to Prescott’s leadership as it attempts to build a roster capable of making a deeper postseason run in the NFC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More