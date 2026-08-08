Report flags illegal flats, lapses months after Delhi's Vivek Vihar fire kills 9

Queries sent to Vardhaman Business Ventures Limited by HT via email did not elicit a response.

The report, submitted by northeast district magistrate Ajay Kumar to the Delhi home department last month, and seen by HT – also said the Delhi Fire Service’s ( DFS ) first tender ran dry within five minutes, forcing personnel at the site to seek additional vehicles. Additionally, it blamed officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ( MCD ) for failing to detect rule violations during the construction.

A Delhi-based firm, Vardhaman Business Ventures, sold flats in the four-storey residential dwelling in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar – where a deadly blaze on May 3 killed nine people – without obtaining mandatory occupancy certificates, and carried out major structural alterations flouting sanctioned plans, a magisterial inquiry report has found.

The fire, which killed nine people from three families and critically injured another – started after a probable short-circuit in the outdoor unit of an air-conditioner on the second floor.

It was part of a larger string of accidents, building collapses and blazes — including the June 3 Hauz Rani fire in which 23 people died, the July 8 Rohini Sector 16 twin building collapse (three dead), the May 30 collapse of a building in south Delhi’s Saidulajab (six dead) and the March 18 fire at residential-cum-commercial building in Palam (nine dead) — that underscored poor monitoring, lax regulations and flagrant flouting of rules by multiple agencies and the police.

“The tragedy was considerably aggravated by multiple contributory factors including deficiencies in fire safety measures, restricted means of escape, the locked terrace access, inadequate ventilation, deviations from prescribed building safety norms, congested approach lanes affecting emergency access, and the rapid spread of smoke and flames within the building,” said the report, which ran to over 400 pages.

Also read: A month after Saidulajab collapse, risky buildings stay open in locality

“These factors collectively contributed to the loss of life and injuries sustained in the incident.”

MCD officials did not respond to HT’s attempts for a comment.

A senior DFS official said that the agency will comment after seeing the report.

The inquiry said the building plan was sanctioned in 2013 after the original owner bought the plot from DDA. The authorised signatory of Delhi-based Vardhaman Business Ventures Limited told the panel that it acquired the already constructed property in February 2015 through share transfer documents and that construction was completed before the takeover.

But the report rejected the claim, noting that the company failed to produce any evidence to support its version.

“However, he could not provide any proof in support of his submission that these flats at address B-13, Phase-I, Vivek Vihar were already built in 2015 or the construction still continuing,” the report said.