Uttar Pradesh planning AI hubs in Noida, Lucknow: Minister Nandi

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a comprehensive action plan to establish the state as a national hub for artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and other emerging technologies, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’. (HT file)

Responding to a starred question by MLC Ashutosh Sinha on the cancellation of a ₹25,000-crore memorandum of understanding with Pooch AI, the minister clarified that the agreement was non-binding and had been annulled purely on procedural grounds.

Sinha had asked why the MoU with a company reporting an annual income of around ₹50 lakh was scrapped and whether any action had been taken against officials. Nandi explained that the state follows a standard process for investment proposals. In the first stage, a non-binding MoU is signed. The investor is then required to furnish details of net worth or credible financial backing for the project.

“Pooch AI failed to submit the necessary information. The decision to cancel the MoU was taken solely because the investor did not provide the required data. It is a procedural matter, and there are no grounds for action against any official or employee,” the minister said.

Nandi further said directives had been issued to formulate a detailed strategy positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading destination for artificial intelligence, robotics and next-generation technologies. As part of this vision, two state-of-the-art technology hubs will be set up in Noida and Lucknow by the financial year 2026-27.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy 2026, the government plans to establish 20 world-class Centres of Excellence over the next five years. These centres will focus on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven industries across the state. In addition, Nandi informed that the state has set a target of providing skill training to 10 lakh youths by 2026-27 to build a ready talent pool for the emerging technology sector.