Corporate employee moonlights as food delivery driver to buy ₹6 lakh dream ring for girlfriend: ‘She deserves it’

In an inspiring show of commitment, a devoted boyfriend worked double shifts for eight months, delivering food late into the night after his regular office hours, to save for a dream engagement ring. Exhaustion took a backseat to love as he finally collected the custom piece to propose to his girlfriend. The dream ring the man plans to use to propose to his girlfriend. (Instagram/@bradjcho)

“Day 89 until I can buy an engagement ring to propose to my girlfriend,” Bradley Cho wrote in a recent Instagram post. A quick look at his feed shows daily videos capturing his journey to raise the required amount to buy a diamond ring for his girlfriend.

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In the video, he shared that he has finally raised $6,500 (approximately ₹6 lakh) to buy the “dream ring” that his partner deserves. The man went on to share how hard it was to reach his destination.

He recalled delivering food every night after his regular corporate job, recording himself, editing the videos, and getting ready for the next day. He recalled going to sleep at 2 am and waking up at 6 am for almost eight months. Cho further shared that during his mission, he also fell ill for two weeks and nearly got fired from his full-time job after his boss found one of his videos.

However, Cho said it was all worth it because he now has the money to get the ring his girlfriend “truly deserves”.

In another video, shared later, he showed how he went to Wedding Bands & Co store to pick up the custom ring designed by Koorosh and his team. Cho explained that he purchased a lab-grown diamond with their birthstones on the side.