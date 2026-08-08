Bengaluru, The Bengaluru City Police on Saturday launched a special drive, dubbed 'Operation Mukta', to identify suspected illegal immigrants residing in various parts of the city, with searches being conducted at more than 30 locations in the Whitefield division and several places in the Electronic City area. Bengaluru police launch ‘Operation Mukta’ to identify illegal immigrants

Whitefield DCP Saidulla Adavath said the drive was being conducted on the directions of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and involved more than 500 police personnel in the Whitefield division.

"As per the directions of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, a special drive is being conducted across the city. In the Whitefield Division alone, more than 500 staff and officers are involved in the exercise. This is actually a continuous and regular exercise," he said.

Verification is being carried out at more than 30 locations falling under all the police station limits, the officer said.

"If we find anyone suspicious, we will verify their documents and check their background," Adavath said.

Police sources said searches were conducted in Whitefield, Varthur, Kadugodi, Balagere Road, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Mahadevapura and Electronic City, including Hebbagodi. Around 30 locations under six police station limits in Whitefield and another 15 to 20 locations in Electronic City were searched.

Police said about 40 suspicious people were taken into custody for verification in the Whitefield division, while four people were identified as Bangladeshi nationals based on documents recovered from them. The verification of others is continuing.

"If we find an identity card or any other document indicating that they are from another country, we will write to the FRRO. Once we obtain the deportation order, we will follow the legal procedure and deport them to their respective countries," the DCP said.

Police sources said residents of the sheds were being asked to produce identity and citizenship documents, including Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. Those unable to provide documents or found suspicious were taken to police stations for further questioning.

The searches also covered makeshift settlements where people from Bangladesh, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Nepal were found residing.

Police said Indian citizens would be allowed to remain after verification, while foreign nationals found to be staying illegally would be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for further legal action.

At one location, police found around 150 sheds, while another settlement had more than 100 sheds.

Police sources said the sheds were allegedly being rented out for around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 each and that the role of landowners and others facilitating such accommodation was also being examined.

Asked about landowners, Adavath said, "We will look into that as well. As you know, in many places, local people construct these sheds and provide them on rent. There are people working as construction labourers here, including those who have come from different states and different districts within Karnataka. Such construction labourers stay in these sheds."

According to police sources, several of those found in the settlements appeared to be working as construction labourers, domestic help, drivers and delivery personnel.

The drive was part of a continuing exercise to identify illegal immigrants from different countries and initiate deportation proceedings wherever required.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court pulled up the city police for registering a case against a doctor who identified a Bangladeshi residing in Bengaluru illegally.

On the complaint by the illegal migrant, the police booked the doctor.

The Karnataka High Court stayed further investigation in criminal cases registered against the doctor-activist.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who heard the case, questioned the police action and observed that the system should not support illegal immigration by prosecuting those who report it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.