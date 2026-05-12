Vivek Vihar fire: Burn survivor shifted out of ICU

New Delhi:Nearly a week after east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar fire that claimed nine lives across three families, survivor Naveen Jain has been shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Safdarjung Hospital, said hospital officials. A crowd gathers outside the residential building after a fire broke out, killing nine people, at Vivek Vihar in New Delhi on May 3. (HT photo)

Naveen Jain, 48, suffered over 30% burns on his face and upper body and was initially rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital on May 3 before being referred to Safdarjung hospital for specialised care.

Hospital officials said Jain is now stable, though infection risk remains high. His family said they are considering shifting him to a private hospital for further care.

“He is responding a little, but the doctors said the risk of infection remains high. This family has suffered a huge loss following his wife’s death. We are making decisions thinking about a faster physical and mental recovery,” a family member said.

A hospital official said, “The patient is under continuous monitoring and can be discharged in a few days once the wounds heal further.”

The fire left nine members of the extended Jain family dead, including Naveen’s wife Shikha Jain,43; Nitin Jain, 45; his wife Vishali (alias Shailey Jain), 42; and their son Samyak Jain, 26. Naveen’s daughters Priyal Jain, 17, and Rakshita Jain, 22, survived with minor injuries after allegedly jumping from the balcony to escape the flames.

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