Taylor Swift's 'august' song removed from Trump team TikTok; netizens say ‘she would always break MAGA allegations’

Taylor Swift’s “august” has been removed from a TikTok posted by Donald Trump’s team after the song was used in a video accompanied by a pointed message to the singer, triggering a flurry of reactions from fans online. Taylor Swift's song 'August' removed from Donald Trump's TikTok video. (X/ @taylorswift13)

The Trump team used Swift’s 2020 song in a TikTok video and captioned the post: “I’m sure Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!”

A post on X showed that the audio was subsequently removed from the TikTok. The development was particularly notable because the Trump team’s caption appeared to directly anticipate Swift’s reaction to the use of her music. Once the audio disappeared, users began speculating about what the move meant, with several treating it as an apparent response to the post’s message.

Also read: Frank Kendall's access to classified info revoked over Air Force One leak claims; fiery netizens say 'should be treason'

The timing of the audio removal quickly turned the Trump team’s original caption into the focus of online discussions. Rather than simply debating the use of the song, users began reacting to the fact that the track was no longer attached to the video. The original post had drawn hundreds of thousands of views by the time the reactions began circulating on X.

It was not immediately clear from the posts whether Swift herself requested the removal, whether it resulted from a copyright or licensing process, or why the audio was taken down, although the post on X stated , “Taylor Swift has removed the audio of her song ‘august’ from a TikTok posted by Donald Trump’s team.”

Taylor Swift fans react: ‘Absolute cinema’ The audio disappearing from the Trump team’s post triggered a wave of reactions from Swift fans and other social media users.

“I’m sure Taylor is super excited… that she got to mute your little August fantasy. Absolute cinema,” one user wrote.

Another referenced speculation about Swift’s political views, writing: “One thing about Taylor is, she would always break maga allegations.”

Another user appeared to interpret the development as Swift distancing herself from Trump’s political movement, writing: “She want to say, I’m not MAGA.”

Also read: New US proposal may end 60-day grace period for H-1B workers: How Indian professionals could be hit by change

Why ‘august’ is at the center of the row “august” was released on Swift’s 2020 album “Folklore” and has become particularly associated with the month of August.

That made the song’s appearance in the Trump team’s TikTok especially noticeable to fans, but the caption added another layer by directly suggesting that Swift would be pleased with its use.

As of Saturday, Swift and her representatives had not publicly explained the removal.