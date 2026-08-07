DDA launches digital monitoring system to track survival of saplings planted
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a first-of-its-kind digital plantation monitoring system to track the survival and growth of saplings planted under its plantation drive, an official said on Thursday
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a first-of-its-kind digital plantation monitoring system to track the survival and growth of saplings planted under its plantation drive, an official said on Thursday.
The initiative follows directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to ensure that plantation efforts focus on long-term survival rather than merely achieving numerical targets, the official said.
The authority said more than 50% of its target to plant 23 lakh indigenous saplings across the Capital has already been achieved within a month of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” drive.
Plantation activities will be monitored through a dedicated mobile application linked to a central “Plantation Monitoring Dashboard” which enables geo-tagging of plantation sites, digital recording of field activities and real-time monitoring of progress across Delhi.
The system will also record plant mortality, following which replacement plantations will be carried out wherever required.
To ensure transparency, DDA will appoint an independent third-party agency to verify plantation survival and assess the drive’s effectiveness. Officials said the findings will help identify areas requiring additional maintenance and corrective measures.
Officials said that the Plantation Monitoring Dashboard, available on DDA’s official website, provides park-wise information on plantations, including the species planted, latitude and longitude coordinates, and field updates.
“By integrating geo-tagging, field accountability and independent verification, we are focusing on survival, transparency and measurable outcomes rather than only plantation numbers,” a senior DDA official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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