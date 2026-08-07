DDA launches digital monitoring system to track survival of saplings planted

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a first-of-its-kind digital plantation monitoring system to track the survival and growth of saplings planted under its plantation drive, an official said on Thursday. The initiative follows directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to ensure that plantation efforts focus on long-term survival rather than merely achieving numerical targets, the official said. (Representative photo)

The initiative follows directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to ensure that plantation efforts focus on long-term survival rather than merely achieving numerical targets, the official said.

The authority said more than 50% of its target to plant 23 lakh indigenous saplings across the Capital has already been achieved within a month of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” drive.

Plantation activities will be monitored through a dedicated mobile application linked to a central “Plantation Monitoring Dashboard” which enables geo-tagging of plantation sites, digital recording of field activities and real-time monitoring of progress across Delhi.

The system will also record plant mortality, following which replacement plantations will be carried out wherever required.

To ensure transparency, DDA will appoint an independent third-party agency to verify plantation survival and assess the drive’s effectiveness. Officials said the findings will help identify areas requiring additional maintenance and corrective measures.

Officials said that the Plantation Monitoring Dashboard, available on DDA’s official website, provides park-wise information on plantations, including the species planted, latitude and longitude coordinates, and field updates.

“By integrating geo-tagging, field accountability and independent verification, we are focusing on survival, transparency and measurable outcomes rather than only plantation numbers,” a senior DDA official said.