Banking's next big thing isn't about which AI platform or tools you use, it's about what you build around it

The banks pulling ahead with Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) aren't winning because they chose the "best" AI model. They are winning because of everything they have built around it. Banking and AI

Almost every bank has an AI pilot/project running somewhere today. That's no longer the interesting part. Only 31% of institutions have actually moved from piloting into real implementation. The real question is why so few of those pilots ever make it into everyday banking.

For nearly a decade, AI has been used to make individual tasks faster - a chatbot answering customer queries, a tool processing documents, or an assistant helping relationship managers draft emails. Those improvements mattered, but they only optimised small pieces of the journey. The real-life banking processes, like decisions, approvals, exceptions, and handoffs still depend on humans or dispersed systems moving work and data from one stage to the next.

Agentic AI aims to change that. Instead of helping with a task, it can help automate the entire business process.

That's also exposing an uncomfortable reality. Most banks aren't struggling because they picked the wrong AI platform or model. They're struggling because they built AI the same way they built everything else over the past decade - one function, one application, and one solution at a time.

This approach worked when AI was only helping humans to perform a task. When AI is asked to operate on intelligence based on real life, it begins to fall apart.

The debate is happening in the wrong place. Ask banking executives what's holding Agentic AI back, and the conversation quickly turns to models like OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, or whichever vendor appears to be leading this quarter.

It's an understandable discussion, but it's not the one that will determine the future.

A loan isn't approved because an AI model produced a better summary. It's approved because customer information, credit policies, risk rules, approvals, compliance checks, and multiple systems all work together in the right sequence.

That's not a model problem. It's an elementary architectural challenge. The banks making genuine progress understood this early and design their AI strategy while they answer the most fundamental questions (do we want to sell more, do we want to service better customers, do we want to improve our cost base, etc)

AI models will continue to evolve. Most will be upgraded or replaced well before the systems built around them need to change. What needs to remain stable is everything around the model, including the governance, business rules, approval workflows, permissions, audit trails, and trusted data.

Get that foundation right, and changing models becomes straightforward. Build everything around a single model instead, and every new generation becomes another costly and painful migration.

Most banks hit this wall without realising it: They're scaling the number of assistants, not the outcome.

Adding an AI assistant to one application feels like progress, and it is. But repeat that across ten different applications, and you don't end up with an AI-powered bank. You end up with ten isolated AI assistants, each following different rules, using different data, and operating with little visibility across the organisation.

The banks setting the pace and future, have moved beyond thinking about implementing AI on individual tasks. They are thinking about end-to-end automated business processes.

Their AI doesn't simply answer a question and stop. It can initiate a dispute, verify the transaction(s), apply refund policies, route approvals where needed, see the case through to resolution and finally inform the customer.

A dispute resolved in minutes instead of days isn't just an operational improvement but a customer who is far less likely to lose trust and quietly switch banks.

Every example above depends on one thing most banks underestimate: A single, trusted view of the customer. When a dispute-resolution agent checks a transaction, a lending agent checks eligibility, and a service agent answers a query, they need to be working from the same facts. Today, that's rarely true. Customer information sits across core banking, CRM, risk and servicing systems that were never designed to agree with each other, so different agents can end up acting on three slightly different versions of the same customer. That's a fragile foundation for automation that's meant to make decisions and take action, not just answer questions.

Governance has to be part of that foundation from day one, not bolted on once something goes wrong. Approval limits, policy controls, permissions, human oversight and complete audit trails aren't friction to be removed; they're what let a bank hand an entire business process to an AI agent and still know, at any point, who did what, why, and under whose authority. In a regulated industry, that visibility isn't optional — it's precisely what turns an AI pilot into something a compliance or risk function is willing to sign off on at scale.

This is also why architecture matters more than model choice, as we noted earlier. Trusted data and governance are largely model-agnostic: They don't need to be redesigned every time a bank adopts a newer, cheaper or more capable model. Get them right once, and every new agent — lending, fraud, service or otherwise — inherits the same reliable data and the same guardrails, instead of each one reinventing both from scratch.

Seen this way, governance isn't the brake on Agentic AI. It's the part of the system that makes scaling it safe enough to actually do.

One of the next big things of AI is about reducing the time/steps between "the customer wants something" and "it's done."

Whether that's opening an account, resolving a dispute, processing a loan, or handling fraud, the goal is the same, where the bank can complete more of the journey automatically while keeping every action transparent, explainable, and fully auditable.

The advantage compounds when banks can reuse the same AI foundation across multiple use cases instead of building each agent from scratch. A lending agent, a fraud agent, and a customer service agent shouldn't each require a separate foundation. Once governance, workflows, integrations, and trusted data are in place, new agents can be added far more quickly.

That's where the real competitive advantage lies, not in choosing today's best AI model, but in building an adaptable and flexible architecture that's ready for tomorrow's. As of early 2026, 52% of financial services institutions had moved past experimentation into piloting or deploying agentic AI. Only 23% had reached real scale.

That gap won't close because someone picks a slightly better model. It will close when banks stop treating AI as another layer added on top of existing systems and start making it an integral natural part of how the business operates - built on the same framework and governance, the same trusted data, and the same controls that already underpin modern banking.

Because in banking, the biggest technology decisions rarely come down to the technology itself. They come down to how effectively a bank can turn intelligence into operational action — connecting data, decisions, and workflows to create measurable value at scale. The real opportunity is not simply to deploy more AI, but to build a bank that can sense what needs to happen, make better decisions, and act on them faster. That is where AI moves from being a technology investment to becoming a source of sustained operational advantage.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Nikos Goutsoulas, senior vice president, EMEA and CEO, I-Exceed Technology.