‘Bina chuye puri toilet use kar sakte ho’: Indian visits futuristic voice-controlled public toilet in Japan

Japan continues to fascinate the world with its cutting-edge technology, and its everyday public infrastructure is no exception. An Indian travel vlogger recently went viral after sharing his experience with a completely touch-free, voice-controlled public restroom in Japan. Delighted by features ranging from voice-activated sinks to custom background music, he marvelled at the country's futuristic approach to hygiene and convenience. An Indian using a public toilet in Japan. (Instagram/@sarthaksachdevva)

“You can play music while using it. Japan is living in 2057,” Sarthak Sachdeva wrote on Instagram. He shared a video showing the travel vlogger using the public toilet.

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Sachdeva explains his experience in Hindi. Below is a translated transcription.

“Today, I'll show you how futuristic a public toilet in Japan is,” he said and then added, “Hi, toilet. Please turn on the sink.”

The video then shows the exterior of the public toilet, and Sachdeva goes on to show how one has to scan a QR code on their phone to use it.

“Bro, I mean, just by your voice control, there are so many commands written here, so that you can use the entire toilet without touching it,” Sachdeva explained.

He continued, “Hi, toilet. Please play music. Bro, I mean, you can even give commands for more pressure and less pressure. I've never seen anything like this in my life. And truly, Japan is living in the future.”