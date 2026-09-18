From Delhi to New York: How Parish Rao Built a Property Valuation Practice for Indians Around the World

New Delhi, India, 18 September: A property valuation is an intensely local document. It depends on one street, one building, its condition and construction, and what comparable properties nearby have actually sold for. That makes valuation an unusual business to run at national scale, and stranger still when the client is living thousands of miles away. How Parish Rao Built a Property Valuation Practice for Indians Around the World

Rao Valuers is the practice Parish Rao has spent more than three decades building.

A chartered engineer and government-approved valuer, Parish Rao leads Rao Associates, also known as Rao Valuers, from New Delhi’s Head office. The practice has worked since 1995 and handles residential, commercial, industrial and institutional valuations all over India through teams in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and more. Its published company profile says the practice has completed more than 10,000 valuations.

The client base now extends well beyond India. Families living in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and the Gulf regularly need Indian property valued for sales, inheritance, taxation, banking, visa or other financial requirements.

“The property is in Karol Bagh and the owner is in New York,” Rao says. “That is a completely ordinary file for us now. Twenty years ago it was rare.”

An Engineer’s View of What a Building Is Worth Parish Rao earned his civil engineering degree from Nagpur University in 1989. He believes engineering training is central to property valuation because a valuer is assessing more than a number.

“Most people assume valuation is a financial exercise,” he says. “It is an engineering exercise first. You are valuing a building, and a building has a condition, a construction quality and a remaining life.”

That distinction matters even in ordinary residential work. Two flats in the same building can command different values because of their condition, alterations, maintenance and other property-specific factors.

Why Registration Matters Credentials carry practical weight in valuation. Parish Rao is registered as a Category I valuer for land and building for income-tax purposes under registration CAT-I/443/117/2000-01 He is also registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India for the Land and Building asset class under registration IBBI/RV/02/2019/10843, and is a Fellow and life member of the Institution of Valuers.

“Ask any valuer for their registration number before you pay them anything,” Rao says. “A genuine one answers in a second.”