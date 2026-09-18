Can sleeping less than 6 hours affect fertility? Specialist explains why short sleep and oversleeping both matter

You may treat sleep as a footnote in your daily routine, pushing bedtime to watch more episodes or wrap up unfinished work. But for your body, sleep is central to keeping vital systems running and is one of the foundational pillars of overall health.

But, it is not only a lack of sleep that may matter. Sleep duration, timing, quality, and consistency can all influence fertility, while oversleeping may also be associated with poorer reproductive outcomes. So, how much sleep should you get when trying to conceive, and why does your bedtime matter?



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Dr Rajeev Agarwal, senior infertility specialist and director at Renew Healthcare, explained to HT Lifestyle how poor sleep may affect fertility in both women and men, and shared practical advice for those preparing for conception.

How much sleep is ideal? According to Dr Agarwal, the relationship between sleep and fertility may be U-shaped. This means that both insufficient and excessive sleep and fertility may be U-shaped. This means that both insufficient and excessive sleep are linked to poorer reproductive outcomes.

“Research consistently links both short sleep, which is under six hours, and long sleep, which is over nine hours, to reduced fertility. Studies examining sleep in relation to time-to-pregnancy and IVF outcomes suggest that the lowest risk is associated with around seven to eight-and-a-half hours of sleep,” he said.

So, sleeping for longer is not necessarily better either. Maintaining a balanced and consistent sleep duration may be more beneficial for reproductive health.