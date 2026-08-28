Can your periods predict fertility problems later in life? Gynaecologist reveals 6 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Before obvious fertility-related problems emerge, the earliest signs may show up through changes in your periods. It is important not to assume that unusual changes in your menstrual cycle will resolve on their own, especially if they persist.



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Dr Rashmi Patil, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru, explained how periods are closely linked to fertility and how unresolved menstrual issues may affect the chances of pregnancy later.

How are periods linked to fertility? The menstrual cycle can give glimpses into your hormonal balance, which is essential for conception. The expert said the menstrual cycle is essential for ovulation to occur.

She elaborated, “The menstrual cycle is one of the most obvious signs of ovulation in the body. Conception requires ovulation, and a continuing change in menstrual cycle length or bleeding pattern can be an early sign of ovulatory dysfunction or an underlying reproductive condition which can affect fertility."

She also dispelled the misconception that regular periods guarantee fertility. However, she urged those experiencing irregular periods to get them checked by a gynaecologist.

As a general parameter, the doctor noted that a normal menstrual cycle during reproductive years lasts between 21 and 35 days, with bleeding lasting up to seven days. She advised watching for cycles that are consistently shorter, longer, or more variable.