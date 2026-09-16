Why does a new iPhone feel so tempting every year? A psychiatrist explains the psychology of upgrading

Our brains respond to novelty. “A new object, even a slightly different one, triggers a small dopamine hit, and companies design launches specifically to create that moment. The countdown and the reveal are built to manufacture anticipation, so by the time the phone is announced, we've already been primed to want it,” explained Dr Vinod Sreeram. That's why the urge often shows up before we've even seen the actual features.

According to Dr Vinod Sreeram, a lot of it comes down to the feeling that what we have now is outdated, even though it works perfectly well. Marketing plays a major role in highlighting small improvements like a better camera, a faster chip, and making it seem like there is something you are missing out on.

1. Why do we feel the urge to buy a new iPhone every time a new model launches?

The latest iPhone models for 2026, including the foldable iPhone Duo and flagship iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, are already making waves in the smartphone market. Despite their hefty price tags, many people are still eager to get their hands on the newest models. But if you already own an iPhone and your current device works perfectly well, why does the latest model suddenly feel so difficult to resist? What drives our constant urge to upgrade, even when we may not necessarily need to? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinod Sreeram, sleep and deaddiction specialist and adult psychiatrist, explains why we feel the need to upgrade our iPhones every year.

According to Dr Vinod Sreeram, FOMO works by making us feel like we will regret not buying the new phone. This influences our decision to buy the new phone. We imagine feeling left out of a group of people who have bought the new phone, which would potentially mean that you cannot involve yourself in conversations about the new phone. We want to avoid this feeling. “ Social media usually amplifies FOMO. Seeing others unbox a new phone in real time creates pressure,” said Dr Vinod Sreeram.

“Because it's visible, and visibility is what makes something a status symbol,” said Dr Vinod Sreeram. Everyone can see the phone you're holding, unlike your bank balance or job title. Owning the newest model signals that you have disposable income and that you're plugged into what's happening. That signal matters more in social and professional settings than people like to admit. It's a quick, low-effort way to communicate something about yourself without saying a word, which is exactly why brands invest so heavily in making the newest version instantly recognisable.

4. Can buying the latest phone be linked to self-esteem or our sense of identity? “Yes, buying the new iPhone can be linked to self-esteem. The items we possess become a representation of who we think we are and how we want the world to see us,” said Dr Vinod Sreeram. The possession of the latest mobile phone can serve as evidence of being up-to-date and successful in some regard.

When self-esteem is tied to external validation, a new phone can offer a quick and short self-esteem boost. Satisfaction from buying a new phone rarely lasts long, and this is because buying the new iPhone was never meant to satisfy an emotional need.

5. Can frequent phone upgrades become a form of impulsive or emotional spending? Absolutely. Upgrading a phone every year, especially when the previous one still works, often has more to do with one’s mood than an actual need. People buy new phones to cope with stress, boredom, or a bad day, in the same way they might shop for clothes or order food. The purchase gives a short-term emotional lift, which is exactly what makes it a spending pattern worth watching.

7. How can we tell whether we genuinely need a new phone or are simply responding to psychological triggers? According to Dr Vinod Sreeram, an effective way is to consider whether there are any functions that your current phone does not perform anymore, instead of focusing on what new features can be added by the new phone. If the honest answer is nothing, the urge is likely coming from a trigger like FOMO. Waiting a couple of weeks after a launch before deciding also helps. If the desire is still there once the hype has died, it can be a sign that it’s a genuine choice to buy the new phone rather than a reaction.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of an expert.