7 reverse psychology tricks smart people might use without you noticing

Not every form of persuasion is obvious. Sometimes, people can influence your choices without directly telling you what to do. Instead, they may use subtle psychological tactics that make you feel as though the decision was entirely your own. Here are seven reverse psychology tricks you may come across without immediately realizing what is happening.

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1. The forbidden fruit effect Tell someone they cannot have something, and they may suddenly want it more. This is known as psychological reactance, a tendency to push back when you feel your freedom of choice is being restricted. Instead of saying, "You should try this," someone might tell you, "This probably isn't for you." Rather than saying, "Sign up now," they may mention that only a few spots are available. When something appears difficult to access, your brain may assign greater value to it.

2. The door-in-the-face technique This tactic starts with an unreasonable request. When you say no, the person follows up with a much smaller request, which suddenly feels more acceptable. For example, researchers asked people to volunteer for 2 hours per week for 2 years. Most people refused. They were then asked to take children to the zoo for just one afternoon, and about 50% agreed, a much higher response than the direct request. The second request feels easier because you have already rejected something much bigger.

3. Agree and amplify When someone criticizes you, your first instinct may be to defend yourself. But a person using this tactic may do the opposite. They might simply say, "You're right. That was probably my worst one yet." Instead of arguing, they agree with the criticism and take it a step further. This can disarm the other person because the criticism loses some of its power when there is no resistance.

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4. Strategic incompetence Sometimes, a person may repeatedly perform poorly at tasks they do not want to handle. Eventually, someone else may step in and take over. The idea behind this tactic is simple. People often like feeling capable and useful, so when someone struggles, others may naturally step in to help. Someone who understands this tendency may deliberately rely on it to avoid responsibilities.

5. The reverse brag Instead of openly boasting, someone may mention problems that quietly reveal their success. For example, they might say, "I've been overwhelmed since we passed 200 clients," or "I've had to turn down three speaking invitations this month." It sounds like a complaint, but the message underneath is clear. They are signalling status without directly saying how successful they are.

6. The strategic pause Silence can be surprisingly powerful, especially during negotiations or tense conversations. After making an important statement, resist the urge to fill the silence immediately. The person who becomes uncomfortable first may be more likely to compromise or concede. Sometimes, saying nothing gives the other person room to reveal more than they intended.