Turn your chai obsession into a dessert! Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for chai cheesecake cups for a sweet treat
Chai lovers, assemble! Try this recipe at home to combine desi flavours of chai with a classic dessert that satisfies both your sweet tooth and chai cravings.
Craving something sweet but want a dessert with a little twist? Mini treats are even more tempting when they bring together unexpected flavours, and chai lovers, this one is for you. Imagine your comforting cup of chai transformed into a creamy, indulgent cheesecake, complete with fragrant cardamom and a buttery biscuit base. If you have ever wished you could turn your chai obsession into a dessert, we may have found just the recipe for you.
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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared an innovative twist on the classic cheesecake, combining the comforting flavours of chai and cardamom with a creamy cheesecake filling for a dessert that brings together two beloved favourites. In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the chef walks viewers through the complete ingredient list and step-by-step method for making chai cheesecake cups at home.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 2 tsps tea leaves
- ½ tsp green cardamom powder
- 1 tbsp carrageenan (vegetarian gelatin)
- ½ cup milk
- 10 to 15 glucose biscuits, plus extra for garnish
- 2 tbsps melted butter
- 1¼ cups cream cheese
- 1 cup whipped cream
Method
- Heat one cup of water in a deep non-stick pan. Add the tea leaves and green cardamom powder and brew for two and three minutes.
- Meanwhile, place the carrageenan in a bowl. Add one fourth cup of water and mix well. Set aside.
- Add the milk to the brewed tea and bring to a boil. Strain the mixture and set aside.
- Crush the glucose biscuits and transfer them to a bowl. Add the melted butter and mix until well combined.
- Divide the biscuit mixture among individual serving glasses and press it down firmly to create an even base. Refrigerate for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place the cream cheese in a bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Gently fold in the whipped cream until combined.
- Strain the prepared carrageenan mixture, add it to the tea mixture and stir well. Pour this mixture into the cream cheese mixture and gently combine.
- Pipe or spoon the cheesecake mixture over the chilled biscuit base. Refrigerate for one to two hours, or until set.
- Garnish with crushed or whole glucose biscuits and serve chilled.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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